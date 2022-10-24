Donald Trump not ‘man enough’ to show up for Jan 6 deposition, Nancy Pelosi says

Donald Trump is “not man enough” to obey a subpoena from Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Nancy Pelosi has suggested.

Last Friday, the select committee announced that it had issued the subpoena to Mr Trump, giving him until 4 November to submit a wide range of documents, while also requesting he appears for testimony later that month.

“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Ms Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

