Donald Trump suggested that the person who leaked a draft of the US Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be sent to prison.

The former president suggested that publishers should be threatened with the possibility of being raped in prison in an effort to draw out the “leaker”.

“When this person realises that he is going to be the bride of a prisoner very shortly, he will say, ‘I very much would like to tell you exactly who that leaker is,’” Trump said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.