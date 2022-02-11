US president Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is “terrified” of an upcoming book, his former communications director Alyssa Farah said, as it is expected to make revelations that the former president flushed documents down toilets and that he is still in touch with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

The book, Confidence Man, is set to be published in October and authored by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, who is known to have had access to the White House and Mr Trump’s inner circle over the years.

A US congressional committee has begun investigations into Mr Trump’s handling of administration documents after 15 boxes of records were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency.

Carolyn Maloney, chair for the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said that she was “deeply concerned” as the documents “appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act.”

In his statement over the saga, Mr Trump acknowledged that the boxes of records were delivered to the Archives following discussions he called collaborative.

The former president said he was told he “was under no obligation” to hand over any White House materials, without revealing who gave him that directive as it violated the law.