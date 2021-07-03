(EPA)

Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign-style Fourth of July rally – his second political rally following his departure from the White House – in Sarasota, Florida, across the state from emergency crews still searching for survivors in the wake of a building collapse north of Miami.

Governor Ron DeSantis – a staunch ally of Mr Trump – is not attending the rally, and aides have allegedly asked the former president to postpone the event as the tragedy unfolds. At least 24 people are dead and crews are searching for at at least 121 people at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.

The rally also follows several criminal charges against his company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in an alleged tax fraud scheme. Mr Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday.

Mr Trump is expected to speak at 8pm EST.

