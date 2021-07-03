Trump rally - live: Florida governor to skip ex-president’s rally as crews search for condo collapse survivors
Follow live updates from Trump’s campaign-style event in Sarasota
Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign-style Fourth of July rally – his second political rally following his departure from the White House – in Sarasota, Florida, across the state from emergency crews still searching for survivors in the wake of a building collapse north of Miami.
Governor Ron DeSantis – a staunch ally of Mr Trump – is not attending the rally, and aides have allegedly asked the former president to postpone the event as the tragedy unfolds. At least 24 people are dead and crews are searching for at at least 121 people at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.
The rally also follows several criminal charges against his company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in an alleged tax fraud scheme. Mr Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday.
Mr Trump is expected to speak at 8pm EST.
Follow for live updates
Governor Ron DeSantis is skipping Donald Trump’s Florida rally due to the Miami building collapse
“We can confirm that the Governor will not attend the rally in Sarasota.”
Trump’s man in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, won’t attend the ex-president’s rally.
“He spoke with President Trump, who agreed that this was the right decision, as the Governor’s duty is to be in Surfside making sure the families and community have what they need in the aftermath of the tragic building collapse,” said DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw said in a statement.
DeSantis did convene with President Joe Biden this week during the president’s visit to the state.
Danielle Zoellner reports:
Governor Ron DeSantis is skipping Donald Trump’s Florida rally due to the Miami building collapse
‘We can confirm that the Governor will not attend the rally in Sarasota,’ a spokesperson says
It’s raining in Sarasota
Crowds waited hours to attend Trump’s rally and listen to a carousel of figures from the extended Trump universe before the ex-president’s remarks at 8 pm EST.
It rained.
Five takeaways from the indictments of the Trump Organization and CFO Alan Weisselberg
New York City prosecutors unveiled a host of charges aimed at the Trump Organization and the company’s longtime CFO, Alan Weisselberg, at a brief court appearance on Thursday.
John Bowden breaks down five takeaways from the long-simmering criminal case against the ex-president’s company.
Here are the top 5 takeaways from the indictments of the Trump Organization and CFO Alan Weisselberg
The charges are likely aimed at securing the cooperation of the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer
Arizona official ignored Trump attempts to sway results, report says
A month after Arizona certified its election results in the 2020 presidential race, Donald Trump tried to call a top state election official twice, but was ignored, according to a new report.
Josh Marcus reports:
‘Don’t have the president call’: Arizona official ignored Trump attempts to sway results
A bipartisan group of officials certified the election results a month before the calls, which went to voicemail
Officials will demolish remainder of collapsed Florida condo before tropical storm hits
Florida officials have announced plans to demolish the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South condo building ahead of concerns that a tropical storm could impact the safety of rescue workers.
Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference on Saturday that the state would pay for costs of the demolition, which will take place within the next 36 hours.
Danielle Zoellner reports:
Officials will demolish remainder of collapsed Florida condo before tropical storm hits
‘This building is too unsafe to let people go back in,’ Governor Ron DeSantis says
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies