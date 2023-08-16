Trump shares moody new video with poem voiceover about ‘suffering to win’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump, fresh off being indicted alongside his allies in Georgia for conspiring to subvert the state’s 2020 presidential election results, has shared a moody new campaign video which seems to obliquely reference his recent legal troubles.

In a clip shared on his Truth Social account, the former president appears in a black and white montage, as the poem The Proof of Worth by Edgar Albert Guest is read in the background.

The poem centres around themes of persisting through adversity.

One stanza reads: The test of a man is how much he will bear/ For a cause which he knows to be right,/How long will he stand in the depths of despair,/How much will he suffer and fight?/There are many to serve when the victory’s near/And few are the hurts to be borne,/But it calls for a leader of courage to cheer/The men in a battle forlorn.

The following section continues:

It’s the way you hold out against odds that are great/That proves what your courage is worth,/It’s the way that you stand to the bruises of fate/That shows up your stature and girth./And victory’s nothing but proof of your skill,/Veneered with a glory that’s thin,/Unless it is proof of unfaltering will,/And unless you have suffered to win.

The message of the video is likely in reference to Mr Trump’s recent Monday indictment, which accused him and 18 other defendants of attempting to illegally overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Georgia.

In addition to the former president facing charges, the indictment in Fulton County also names a number of other high-profile figures including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump lawyer and ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell, John Eastman, along with former US Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, and those falsely appointed as “alternate” Georgia electors.

Mr Trump has claimed he will unveil an “irrefutable” report that will exonerate him from the charges laid out in the indictment, which he has previously branded as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.