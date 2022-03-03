‘We are not taking steps to prompt a war with Russia’: Psaki defends US response to Ukraine
Jen Psaki avoids any no-fly zone commitment from Joe Biden
Putin claims war in Ukraine is going ‘according to the plan’
The Biden administration has defended its response to the invasion of Ukraine as it insisted it would not provoke a “potential direct war” with Russia.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki avoided making any commitment on a no-fly zone over embattle Ukraine.
“The no-fly zone requires implementation,” Ms Psaki said when asked about it a briefing on Thursday.
“It would require, essentially, the US military shooting down Russian planes and causing or prompting a potential direct war with Russia – the exact step that we want to avoid.”
Her comments came just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky begged the US and Europe to install the no-fly zone.
“I said, ‘If you cannot shut the sky now, then give us a timeline. When will you do it?’” Mr Zelensky said in a televised address.
“If you can’t provide a timeline now, tell us how many people have to die. How many limbs have to fly off of people’s bodies, so you hear us?
“How many people will count, and we’ll wait until that moment when you feel comfortable.”
Mr Zelensky thanked Western countries for the aid they have given his country, but slammed them for sending it too late.
“The whole world started making decisions too late. I want to thank the countries that are helping with weapons. We are thankful, but it’s too late.”
“Strong sanctions right now, I think that was a good start,” he added.
“Thank God, now we have those sanctions.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies