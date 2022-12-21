Zelensky touches down in US ahead of Congress address

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Volodymyr Zelensky is in the United States, touching down late Wednesday morning ahead of his surprise speech to a joint meeting of Congress.

The moment his plane hit the runway marked the first moment the Ukrainian president has been on the ground in another country since Russian troops began a massive invasion of his country in February — at least, his first public visit outside of his country.

It also marks a rare area of continued bipartisanship in Washington, where leaders of both parties remain firmly behind efforts to show support both rhetorically and tangibly for Ukraine and its resilient but severely tested military.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed as much on Tuesday, though some Republican backbenchers in the House have begun loudly protesting the bipartisan consensus, backed by figures in Trumpworld.

"Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans," said the GOP Senate leader. "That's how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment."

Mr Zelensky is also set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House before his address to Congress Wednesday evening.

Lawmakers are preparing to pass an omnibus spending bill valued at $1.7 trillion that includes $45bn in “emergency” assistance to Ukraine, where the war against Russian invaders is predicted to turn especially brutal over the winter months. Mr Zelensky is expected to ask for more aid during his remarks to Congress today, both regarding short-term assistance as well as continued support for his country over the coming months.

A former actor and stand-up comedian, Mr Zelensky has become the face of his nation’s plight in western media since the war began, frequently appearing for televised interviews and delivering impassioned remarks in other video appearances.

While the meeting in Washington is Mr Zelensky’s first foreign trip since the invasion began, it will not be his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader since the war expanded. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited with Mr Zelensky in Kyiv in August, marking Ukraine’s Independence Day with a show of support for its leader.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters about the significance of his visit on Tuesday evening, and praised the Ukrainian leader as a “total hero” who “would bring honor to Congress” with his visit.