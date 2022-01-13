Vaccine mandate news – live: Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid mandate as US ‘hitting Omicron peak’
Follow the latest updates
Joe Biden gives an update on federal surge response to Omicron
The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.
In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.
Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”.
The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his remarks. Dr Paul has since doubled down on his remarks.
Dozens of scientists and medical professionals have signed a letter defending Dr Fauci from criticism that is “inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded in the facts and, increasingly, motivated by partisan politics”.
BREAKING - Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine mandate set to cover 80 million workers
The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden’s push to get more Americans vaccinated amid the Covid-19 Omicron surge.
Justices handed down a ruling rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get vaccinated or submit to periodic tests.
Supreme Court tosses out Biden vaccine mandate for businesses
Move is latest blow to White House facing scrutiny over Covid-19 strategy
Covid-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages
Two brand-new Covid-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the US are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections.
The problem is that production is not yet at full strength and that the pill considered to be far superior, Pfizer’s, takes six to eight months to manufacture.
While the supply is expected to improve dramatically in the coming months, doctors are clamouring for the pills now, not just because omicron is causing an explosion of cases but because two antibody drugs that were once the go-to treatments don’t work as well against the variant.
“This should be a really joyous time because we now have highly effective antiviral pills,” said Erin McCreary, a pharmacist and administrator at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Instead, this feels like the hardest and most chaotic stretch of the pandemic.”
The pills — and other Covid-19 drugs, for that matter — are being carefully rationed, reserved for the highest-risk patients.
AP
Scientists rally to defend Fauci
Dozens of scientists and medical professionals have signed a letter of support for Dr Anthony Fauci following the fierce criticism he has faced from Republican lawmakers this week.
In the letter, Dr Fauci, one of the leading experts on infectious diseases in the US and the White House chief medical adviser, is lauded for his 40 years of service to the country through HIV, ebola, and now Covid.
Scientists defend Fauci from ‘inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded’ criticism
Scientists ‘deplore’ personal attacks on chief medical adviser in ‘politically polarised times’
Ann Coulter hits out at Trump over ‘gutless’ dig over booster shots
Donald Trump has called politicians who refuse to say whether they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot “gutless” – and he appeared to be referring to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has dodged questions on if he has taken up the latest coronavirus shot.
Speaking on conservative One America News Network, the former president said “You gotta say it. Whether you had it or not, say it.”
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter lashed out at Mr Trump in defence of Mr DeSantis on Twitter.
Jade Bremmer reports.
Trump divides conservatives with ‘gutless’ jab on boosters as Ann Coulter lashes out
In an apparent dig at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president comes out in support of boosters and Ann Coulter calls him ‘a liar’
Rand Paul: Fauci ‘ deserves everything he gets’
Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert.
Gino Spocchia has the story.
Rand Paul says Dr Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’
Chief medical adviser ‘deserves’ criticism ‘for his mishandling of the pandemic’, Republican tells The Independent
Biden offers free masks and 1 billion tests
President Joe Biden said his administration will unveil a plan to provide free masks to Americans, to encourage their use in order to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Mr Biden also said on Thursday that his administration will order another half-billion at-home Covid-19 tests for mailing to any American who requests one on a yet-to-be unveiled website, adding to a previous order of 500,000 placed by the administration last month.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden to make free masks available and order half-billion Covid tests for mailing
President Joe Biden said his administration will unveil a plan to provide free masks to Americans, to encourage their use in order to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Trump slams GOP politicians who dodge vaccine questions as ‘gutless'
Former President Donald Trump blasted GOP politicians who refuse to say if they’ve received a Covid-19 booster shot on Tuesday – a rant that some are viewing as an indirect attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Tom Fenton reports.
Trump attacks ‘gutless’ GOP politicians who dodge vaccine question
Unlike many GOP representatives, former president admitted to getting his booster jab last month
270 scientists write letter demanding Spotify address Joe Rogan anti-vax misinformation
Spotify is being asked to address Covid misinformation by hundreds of scientists and medical professionals, following another controversial Joe Rogan anti-vax episode.
Rogan, who has a reported $100m podcast deal with the streaming giant, interviewed medical doctor Robert Malone in a recent episode, who claimed on his show that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Malone also told The Joe Rogan Experience that the country suffered from “mass formation psychosis”, which psychology experts say is a concept that does not even exist.
Graeme Massie reports.
270 scientists demand Spotify address Joe Rogan anti-vax misinformation episode
Podcast host previously discouraged young people from getting vaccinated
ICYMI: Five times Fauci and Paul clashed over leaked emails, masks and Omicron
The Republican Senator and the federal government’s lead infectious disease expert clashed over emails from early in the pandemic warning of possible “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the creation of Covid-19.
Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci it was appropriate to use his $420,000 salary to attack scientists who disagreed with the science of Dr Fauci’s, who has become the public face of the federal government’s Covid response.
Justin Vallejo reports.
Five times Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul clashed in testy Senate hearings
Fauci and Paul engaged in their latest throw-down in front of a Senate committee this week
Un-vaxxed Quebec father temporarily loses right to see child
A father in Quebec, Canada has temporarily lost the right to see his 12-year-old child because he isn’t vaccinated.
A judge in the province ruled that it wasn’t in the child’s “best interest” to see the parent after the father requested to extend his visiting time during the holiday season.
A family law expert told the Le Devoir paper that it’s the first case of a parent being banned from seeing their child because of their vaccination status.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Unvaccinated dad temporarily loses right to see 12-year-old child over Covid jab
Not ‘in the child’s best interest to have contact with their father,’ judge rules
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies