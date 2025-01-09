Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildfires have ravaged more than 27,000 acres in Southern California, killing five people and leaving countless others injured.

It’s been three days since the fires erupted and none of them have been contained.

More than 1,000 structures, including homes and local landmarks, have been consumed by the blaze, officials have said.

While an estimated 150,000 people evacuated the region, some haven’t been as lucky. Five people were killed as a result of the wildfires, officials said.

All five people killed were found in Altadena and Pasadena, where the Eaton fire has raged, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed to the New York Times. The Eaton fire has rapidly grown to nearly 11,000 acres since it erupted on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Fire crews are now facing the challenge of accessing enough water. Multiple blazes have “pushed the system to the extreme,” one official said Wednesday. LA Mayor Karen Bass pleaded with residents to conserve water when possible so that resources can go toward extinguishing the fires before any more people are lost.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

open image in gallery Firefighters have worked for three days on the blzes, but so far none have been contained. ( AP )

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw, 66, was killed in the Eaton fire trying to protect his 55-year-old family home, relatives told KTLA.

Shaw lived with his younger sister Shari Shaw, who tried to push him to evacuate on Tuesday night as the blaze neared.

But he didn’t listen. He told his sister that he wanted to try to fight the fire and defend their home in Altadena.

open image in gallery Victor Shaw was killed in the blaze while trying to save the home that has been in his family for 55 years, those close to him said . ( KTLA )

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back, and I had to get out because the embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself,” Shari Shaw told KTLA. “And I looked behind me, and the house was starting to go up in flames, and I had to leave.”

On Wednesday morning, his family found his body near their home; he was holding a hose in his hand, the outlet reported.

A family friend told the outlet: “It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years.”

“I fell to the ground, and I didn’t know – I didn’t want to look at him,” the sister said. “They just told me that he was lying on the ground and that he looked serene, as if he was at peace.”