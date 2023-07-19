Police officer stands at road block at entrance to business district in Auckland, New Zealand following shooting (AP)

A gunman has reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded several others in a mass shooting in Auckland, New Zealand.

The incident comes on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is due to kick off on Thursday.

The gunman is also said to be dead.

The New Zealand Herald said six people had been shot, including a police officer who was able to walk to an ambulance with help from colleagues.

No motive for the shooting has yet been given.

The USWNT – who are hoping to defend their title – put out a statement saying all players and staff were safe.

The shooting happened in the financial district in downtown Auckland.