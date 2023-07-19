New Zealand shooting – news: Gunman kills two in shooting in Auckland on eve of Women’s World Cup
Early morning shooting in financial district stuns New Zealanders hours before major soccer tournament kicks off
A gunman has reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded several others in a mass shooting in Auckland, New Zealand.
The incident comes on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is due to kick off on Thursday.
The gunman is also said to be dead.
The New Zealand Herald said six people had been shot, including a police officer who was able to walk to an ambulance with help from colleagues.
No motive for the shooting has yet been given.
The USWNT – who are hoping to defend their title – put out a statement saying all players and staff were safe.
The shooting happened in the financial district in downtown Auckland.
Photos capture scene in downtown Auckland after shooting
Downtown Auckland was on high alert Thursday morning after a gunman killed two people and injured six others in a shooting at a building under construction.
Photos captured a large police presence around the Queen Street building where the shooting took place, as well as near downtown hotels where Women’s World Cup teams are staying.
Auckland shooting strands Italian team inside of hotel
As police services swarm downtown Auckland following a Thursday morning shooting, the heightened security is impacting some of the teams in the upcoming Women’s World Cup.
The Italian national team’s training has been delayed because its players can’t leave their hotel, Reuters reports.
Women’s World Cup will continue as planned, PM says
New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said on Thursday the Women’s World Cup tournament would go ahead as planned, despite the shooting in downtown Auckland.
“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said on Thursday. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”
Women’s World Cup teams react to Auckland shooting on eve of tournament in New Zealand
National football teams have begun to issue reports around the safety of players and staff, following a shooting in Auckland just hours before the start of the Women’s World Cup.
Ahead of the opening match between hosts New Zealand and opponents Norway in Auckland, a gunman was found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city on Thursday (20 July).
The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.
New Zealand Football issued a statement on social media, writing: “New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning. We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging.
Alex Pattle reports for The Independent.
Women’s World Cup teams react to Auckland shooting on eve of tournament
A gunman was found dead after killing two people and injuring others in the city, just hours before the opening game between the hosts and Norway
Two dead and several wounded
Two people were killed and several others wounded when a gunman stormed a building in downtown Auckland’s financial district, according to reports.
The gunman, who is said to have been armed with a shotgun, is also reported dead.
Police have taped off an area of New Zealand’s most populous city after the incident, which started at about 7.20am local time.
Josh Marcus has the latest:
Two dead and multiple injured in Auckland shooting
Gunman also found dead following incident
