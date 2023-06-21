✕ Close Massive plumes of black smoke swell after explosion on busy Paris street

At least seven people are in critical condition after an explosion started a blaze in central Paris. Police said nine other people were also injured.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” Florence Berthout, mayor for the fifth district of the city, where the explosion happened.

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building “completely collapse”. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was in Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement, close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.

Huge plumes of black smoke swelled into the air over the surrounding neighbourhood.

