Liveupdated1687366939

Paris explosion leaves at least 16 injured as ‘extremely violent’ blast sets buildings on fire - live

Oliver O'Connell
Wednesday 21 June 2023 18:02
Massive plumes of black smoke swell after explosion on busy Paris street

At least seven people are in critical condition after an explosion started a blaze in central Paris. Police said nine other people were also injured.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” Florence Berthout, mayor for the fifth district of the city, where the explosion happened.

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building “completely collapse”. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was in Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement, close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.

Huge plumes of black smoke swelled into the air over the surrounding neighbourhood.

1687366782

Emergency services respond to the scene of the explosion

Watch live: Emergency services respond to gas explosion in Paris

Watch live as emergency services respond to the scene of an explosion in Paris on Wednesday, 21 June.

Oliver O'Connell21 June 2023 17:59
1687366182

Huge explosion rips through central Paris building

A huge explosion has ripped through a building in the French capital starting a blaze that sent smoke billowing into the air.

There are reports of seven people in critical condition and a further nine are believed to have been injured.

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in central Paris

(AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver O'Connell21 June 2023 17:49

