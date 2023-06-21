Huge plumes of black smoke billow into Paris sky after gas explosion

Huge plumes of black smoke swelled in the air after an explosion in Paris on Wednesday, 21 June.

Local French media reported that the blast, on rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement, was caused by gas.

According to French broadcaster BFM TV, four people were left in critical condition after the blast.

Police spokespeson Loubna Atta said authorities have not confirmed if the fire was caused by a gas explosion.

The facade of one building fell into the street as a result of the blast, Reuters reported citing comments from a Paris police official.