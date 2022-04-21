✕ Close Watch live as French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen holds rally in Arras

Emmanuel Macron maintains a six point poll lead over Marine Le Pen, the far-right challenger in the French presidential election, after a heated television debate last night.

The election campaign is in its final days and both candidates have returned to the campaign trail to drum up what support they can before the vote on Sunday.

Mr Macron, the cosmopolitan, is visiting the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, is in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.