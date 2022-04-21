French election – latest: Macron and Le Pen face off in presidential race
Candidates head out for final campaign push
As the French election enters its final days, both candidates are on the campaign trail to drum up what support they can before the vote on Sunday.
Incumbent Emmanuel Macron retains a 6 per cent poll lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen after a fiery head-to-head debate last night.
Both candidates are playing to their strengths in today’s campaigning.
Mr Macron, the internationalist, is visiting the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, is in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.
Macron retains poll lead after TV debate
Emmanuel Macron remains ahead of his opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race after a heated television debate last night, a poll showed.
The incumbent was seen as winning re-election with an unchanged 56 per cent of the vote, according to a survey by OpinionWay/Kea Partners conducted between 20-21 April.
But uncertainty about the final result remained high as the poll also projected a 72 per cent voter turnout – which would be the lowest since 1969.
Viewers of the only debate between the two final candidates deemed Mr Macron prone to bouts of arrogance but also found him more convincing and fit to be president, a separate Elabe poll for BFM TV showed.
Ms Le Pen, who focused on expressing empathy with people she said had “suffered” since Mr Macron beat her in 2017, was judged slightly more in tune with voters’ concerns but her far-right views were still considered much more worrying, the poll showed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies