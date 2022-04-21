✕ Close Macron and Le Pen clash over EU reform during presidential debate

As the French election enters its final days, both candidates are on the campaign trail to drum up what support they can before the vote on Sunday.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron retains a 6 per cent poll lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen after a fiery head-to-head debate last night.

Both candidates are playing to their strengths in today’s campaigning.

Mr Macron, the internationalist, is visiting the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, is in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.