Iceland volcano erupts spewing lava near Grindavik as Blue Lagoon closed again

A volcano is erupting near a town settlement in the south-western part of Iceland, the country’s Meteorological Office said.

The eruption of the Sylingarfell volcano, located about 3km north of the town of Grindavik, began at 6am local time on Thursday soon after an intense burst of seismic activity.

Videos from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground.

“Warning: A volcanic eruption started north of Sylingarfell,” the Met Office said on its website.

It said the eruption is in roughly the same location as an earlier one on 18 December.

Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland‘s biggest tourist attractions, was closed and guests were evacuated to hotels, announced national broadcaster RUV.

The Met Office said lava was flowing to the west and there was no immediate threat to the town of Grindavik - evacuated after a previous eruption late last year - or to a major power plant in the area.

Billowing smoke and flowing lava are seen pouring out of a new fissure in this Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management , 8 February 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts, near Grindavik, on Reykjanes Peninsula (Reuters)

People look at the volcano erupting, north of Grindavak, Iceland, Thursday, 8 February 2024 (AP)

This is the third eruption since December of a volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which is home to Keflavik, Iceland‘s main airport.

There was no disruption reported to the airport on Thursday.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

Iceland, which is roughly the size of the US state of Kentucky, boasts more than 30 active volcanoes, making the north European island a prime destination for volcano tourism – a niche segment that attracts thousands of thrill seekers.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

People look at the volcano erupting, north of GrindavÃ­k, Iceland, Thursday, 8 February 2024 (AP)

Grindavik, a town of 3,800 people about 50km south-west of Iceland‘s capital Reykjavik, was evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years with a series of earthquakes that opened large cracks in the earth between the town and Sylingarfell, a small mountain to the north.

The volcano eventually erupted on 18 December, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik.

A second eruption that began on 14 January sent lava towards the town.

Defensive walls that had been bolstered since the first eruption stopped some of the flow, but several buildings were consumed by the semi-molten flow.

Additional reporting by agencies