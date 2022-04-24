Eight dead in Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, says governor

Eight people died in Ukraine’s Luhansk region on Saturday in a Russian attack, governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a social media post.

Russia’s offensive on Ukraine has seemingly increased ahead of US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv. The Ukraine military reported the Russian deployment of Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border.

“Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units,” said the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine,” it added.

