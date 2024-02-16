Alexei Navalny wife’s message to Putin after Russian opposition leader dies in prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin “and his friends will not go unpunished”, an emotional Yulia Navalny warned in her first comments since her husband Alexei was announced dead by Russia.

Ms Navalny choked back tears as she addressed the Munich Security Conference on Friday afternoon after the Russian prison service said Mr Navalny, the opposition leader and fierce Putin critic, collapsed and died after becoming unwell during a walk.

In her speech, she also called upon the international community to come together and fight against the “horrific regime” in Russia.

The Kremlin was accused of a “brutal” assassination after Mr Navalny, 47, was announced dead on Friday, sparking outrage among world leaders.

An emotional Yulia Navalny chokes back tears in an address to the Munich Security Conference after Russia said her jailed husband Alexei had died (REUTERS)

Prominent anti-corruption activist Mr Navalny had been serving his sentence at an Artic penal colony. The Siberian prison service said Mr Navalny “almost immediately lost consciousness” after becoming unwell.

It said medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate him. It added the reason of death was being established.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said Mr Navalny’s death “underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built”.

Mr Blinken met with Ms Navalny at the security conference and expressed his condolences. He also “reiterated that Russia is responsible for his death,” the state department said.

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, said it was “terrible news”, adding that Mr Navalny had “demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.”

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy,” he added.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, said Mr Navalny’s death served as a reminder to the world what a “monster” Putin is.

“He was such a strong fighter for democracy, for freedoms for the Russian people,” he added.

“It really shows the extent to which Putin has, will crack down on anyone who is fighting for freedom for the Russian people,” Trudeau said. “It is a tragedy and it’s something that has the entire world being reminded of exactly what a monster Putin is.”

Mr Navalny had become the leading figurehead for the opposition against Putin in Russia , organising anti-Kremlin protests and serving several stints in jail.

He first came to prominence as blogger in 2010, publishing investigations into corruption in Russia.

As Mr Navalny’s team sought confirmation of his death and warned against Kremlin “propaganda”, Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics was among those who noted that his death would amount to being “brutally murdered by the Kremlin”.

The Kremlin has said that it had no information about Navalny’s death, but that Putin had been been informed.

Alexei Navalny being arrested (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Navalny had been sentenced to 19 years in a penal colony around 40 miles of the Arctic Circle in charges his supporters say were politically motivated.

He was moved from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia in December to the “special regime” penal colony, which has the highest security level of prisons in Russia.

The political agitator has been behind bars since January 2021 when Navalny had been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption, organized major anti-Kremlin protests and ran for public office.

More follows on this breaking news story...