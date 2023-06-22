Paris explosion – live: Two missing people feared buried in rubble after blast in US fashion school
Gas leak speculated as a possible cause of explosion
Paris gas explosion: At least 24 injured
Two people are missing and four are in critical condition after dozens were injured in a powerful explosion in a building in central Paris.
The explosion at around 4:55pm local time yesterday at the Paris American Academy on Rue Saint-Jacques left 37 people injured.
The blast sparked a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital’s monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said.
Officials are exploring a possible gas leak as the explosion but Paris police spokesperson Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.
Huge plumes of black smoke swelled into the air over the surrounding neighbourhood, but the fire was quickly brought under control.
“The explosion was extremely violent,” said Florence Berthout, mayor for the fifth arrondissement of the city, where the explosion happened.
The facade of the building in the 5th arrondissement collapsed, and officials said rescuers were searching for two people who might be trapped inside.
Paris police investigating possible gas leak behind blast
A Paris official has said a gas leak could be behind the powerful explosion in a building but other officials were more cautious.
A judicial official said a gas explosion was one of the possible causes under investigation.
The explosion at around 4:55pm local time at the Paris American Academy on Rue Saint-Jacques left four people in critical condition with dozens victims injured while two remain unaccounted for, according to French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin.
The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital’s monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said.
The facade of the building in the 5th arrondissement collapsed, and officials said rescuers were searching for two people who might be trapped inside.
Witness says design school frequented by American students
The Times reports witness, Nathan Gomot, a waiter at a nearby cocktail bar saying: “It was an ordinary day. We were preparing for the [national] music festival this evening when we felt an enormous explosion. We looked out and saw debris all over the place. The façade of the building had fallen into the street and the block of flats opposite had also caught fire.”
He added that the design school was frequented by “Americans who come to learn about French fashion. We often serve them in this bar. When I see the state of the building, it is worrying.”
Watch: Immediate aftermath of explosion
‘Everything shook. The windows exploded’
Le Parisien has compiled a number of witness accounts that we have translated here:
Quentin, a student at the Ecole des Mines on the Boulevard Saint-Michel, was in front of the Val-de-Grâce at the time of the events.
“I heard a boom and I saw a ball of fire 20 or 30 metres high,” he says. “Then the building collapsed with a huge noise.”
The explosion was so strong, explains an employee of Catholic Education, whose headquarters is nearby, that she “felt it in (her) body almost like in a film”.
“I felt a big blast, like a shock wave,” says Loris, who works at Le Puzzle bar, about twenty metres from the scene of the disaster. “Everything shook. The windows exploded, the manholes rose. The building collapsed, everyone started running. The building opposite also caught fire.”
What followed the explosion was chaos says Maïa, 13, who was taking part in a karate class next door to the blast: “The fire alarm went off in the building and the teacher asked us to leave the premises. We didn’t know what was going on, there was a bit of panic. On leaving, we saw the flames rising very high, around ten metres.”
Across the street, local bar L’Oree du Bois had become a rallying point for local residents in search of a place to stay for the night, as they were not hopeful they could return to their homes immediately.
Firefighters and medics were comforting older residents whom they had just evacuated from their buildings.
Some were speculating about the origin of the blast, suspecting a gas leak, like 75-year-old Monique Mosser. “We’re being told it’s gas, as they keep digging holes in every street of Paris ...,” she said, referring to local work that was being done in the street.
Like Oliur, Mosser also thought the blast sounded like a bomb. “It’s really nerve-racking, as if a plane was falling on your head.”
Quentin Huet, 20, a student at the nearby Ecole des Mines graduate school, told Reuters it was not just the sound that scared him.
“I saw a gigantic fireball, 20 or 30 metres (65 to 100 feet) high — the stuff you see in movies or on TV,” he said.
Shaken locals wait anxiously nearby site of explosion
Rahman Oliur was anxiously waiting at a corner of a Parisian street on Wednesday, shortly after a blast ripped through it, injuring at least 30 and blowing up the front of his bazaar.
"The shop exploded. It felt like it was a bomb, an attack," said Oliur, 27, still shaken by the explosion that he said miraculously left him unscathed. "If I had been closer to the window, I would not have made it."
He said one of his neighbours wasn’t so lucky. He saw her leave the building with her two children, blood dripping from her injured arm.
Now that they had gotten out, his main concern was knowing whether his shop, located at 282 rue Saint-Jacques, in the heart of the Latin Quarter, would be secure as authorities were blocking the perimeter while safety operations were under way.
"I’m very scared, I don’t know how I’m going to handle security for the night," he said.
Watch: Immediate aftermath of Paris explosion
‘Extremely violent’ explosion rips through central Paris street
Four people seriously injured and at least two believed missing after blast in busy Latin Quarter
Renowned Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, 90, was among the witnesses to the explosion and spoke to the Associated Press.
