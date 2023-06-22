✕ Close Paris gas explosion: At least 24 injured

Two people are missing and four are in critical condition after dozens were injured in a powerful explosion in a building in central Paris.

The explosion at around 4:55pm local time yesterday at the Paris American Academy on Rue Saint-Jacques left 37 people injured.

The blast sparked a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital’s monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said.

Officials are exploring a possible gas leak as the explosion but Paris police spokesperson Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.

Huge plumes of black smoke swelled into the air over the surrounding neighbourhood, but the fire was quickly brought under control.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” said Florence Berthout, mayor for the fifth arrondissement of the city, where the explosion happened.

The facade of the building in the 5th arrondissement collapsed, and officials said rescuers were searching for two people who might be trapped inside.