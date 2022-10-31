Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘pursuing only death and destruction’ as airstrikes pound Kyiv
Power outages also reported in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia
Vladimir Putin’s “only goal is death and destruction,” a senior Ukrainian official has said amid reports of relentless Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.
“Morning starts with air defence sirens all across Ukraine. Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages,” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter.
“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”
His remarks come as part of Ukraine’s capital was cut off entirely from power and water supplies, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Elsewhere, officials reported possible power outages, damage to water supply and tranpost links in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia due to strikes.
Government officials have corroborated reports of vicious missile attacks across Ukraine this morning.
Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, this morning tweeted: “Monday starts with Russia missile attacks across the country. Kyiv has been under fire for the last hour. Blackouts again. And no water in parts of the city. Putin’s crimes against civilians continue.”
Official reports damage to transport links and water supply in Kharkiv
The mayor of Kharkiv has reported severe damage to transport and water supply as a result of this morning’s strikes, but told residents that emergency services were working to restore “normal life.”
Posting to Telegram this morning, Ihor Terekhov said: “After the morning arrivals, the situation in Kharkiv is rather complicated. The blow fell on a critical infrastructure facility, as a result of which the subway and ground electric transport were de-energised. At the moment, we have managed to launch the Kholodnogorsko-Zavodskaya line, and we have replaced trolleybuses and trams with buses.
“There are also problems with water supply, but power engineers and our public utilities are doing everything possible to resume water supply to the homes of Kharkiv residents as soon as possible. All services are working to restore the normal life support of Kharkiv. Together we will stand and win.”
Kyiv is under attack again, says UK ambassador
Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons weighed in on reports that Russian forces pounded energy facilities in Kyiv with missiles on Monday.
“Sheltering down low and listening to booms outside,” she wrote on Twitter. “Kyiv is under attack again. What is it about Mondays...”
Grim warnings over damage to energy infrastructure as cold weather looms
As the cold weather approaches, bleak warnings have been issued in Kharkiv where energy infrastructure came under Russian fire this morning.
Reporting from Kivsharivka, an urban settlement in eastern Ukraine, The Independent’s international correspondent Bel Trew told of how elderly residents are already living makeshift outdoor cabins in a bid to keep warm.
“Yesterday I was in Kivsharivka where under shelling, without power, gas or water, the elderly are building makeshift outdoor cabins out of scavenged cupboards, wood & scrap metal to cook & to try to keep warm. They told me they entirely rely on humanitarian aid for food,” she wrote on Twitter.
In an earlier tweet, Bel said she was entirely without power this morning following shelling in the area.
“This is going to be the nightmare as temperatures drop,” she wrote.
Missile attacks rain down on Ukrainian regions
Kyiv is not the only Ukrainian city to have seen massive barrages of Russian strikes on its critical infrastructure.
Here is what we know so far:
- Reports of possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from strikes
- Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in the Cherkasy region south east of Kyiv
- The energy facility in the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine was struck, according to local authorities
- In Vinnytsia, a missile that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, resulting in damage but no casualties, according to regional governor Serhii Borzov
- In Kharkiv, the subway ceased operating. Some parts of Ukrainian railways were also cut off from power, the Ukrainian Railways reported.
- Explosions have also been reported in other regions of Ukraine
Smoke rises over Kyiv amid strikes
Videos of smoke rising over Kyiv have lit up Twitter this morning following reports of strikes across the city.
Rohit Kachroo, global security editor at ITV News, wrote earlier that he had heard eight explosions in the Ukrainian capital, alongside a short video clip which looks north from city centre:
Civilian cargo ships can never be military targets, says UN
Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative has said, insisting that “the food must flow” under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend.
Amir Abdulla’s comment on Twitter came after the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan. Russia had withdrawn saying it could not “guarantee safety of civilian ships” after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Kyiv engineers rush to restore power
Engineers are working to restore power following damage to the damage to an energy facility that powers about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv, its mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
Following a barrage of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital this morning, he wrote on Telegram: “Specialists, together with other emergency services and authorities are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation as soon as possible.”
‘Putin’s crimes against civilians continue'
Government officials have corroborated reports of vicious strikes across Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine this morning.
Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, this morning tweeted: “Monday starts with Russia missile attacks across the country. Kyiv has been under fire for the last hour. Blackouts again. And no water in parts of the city. Putin’s crimes against civilians continue.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on people to avoid justifying Russia’s strikes by calling them a “response.”
“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians.”
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry said amid reports of strikes on critical infrastructure that Vladimir Putin’s “only goal is death and destruction.”
Posting to social media this moring, he said: “Morning starts with air defense sirens all across Ukraine. Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages.
“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”
Blackouts in Kyiv as Russian missiles ‘hit critical infrastructure’
Relentless Russian strikes have rained down on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities this morning, local officials say.
Part of Ukraine’s capital was cut off entirely from power and water supplies as a result, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said in the wake of rolling blackouts across the city.
Elsewhere, officials reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia due to strikes.
It comes just two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, instead accusing Russia of mishandling its own weapons.
Moscow still announced is was halting its particiaption in a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.
Explosions rock Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine
A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday morning.
Similar explosions were heard in Kharkiv, where Russia "hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city", mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Air raid sirens are on in all the regions of the country.
