Vladimir Putin’s “only goal is death and destruction,” a senior Ukrainian official has said amid reports of relentless Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.

“Morning starts with air defence sirens all across Ukraine. Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages,” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter.

“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”

His remarks come as part of Ukraine’s capital was cut off entirely from power and water supplies, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Elsewhere, officials reported possible power outages, damage to water supply and tranpost links in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia due to strikes.

Government officials have corroborated reports of vicious missile attacks across Ukraine this morning.

Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, this morning tweeted: “Monday starts with Russia missile attacks across the country. Kyiv has been under fire for the last hour. Blackouts again. And no water in parts of the city. Putin’s crimes against civilians continue.”