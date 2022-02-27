Ukraine-Russia latest news: Putin launches attack on Kharkiv and Kyiv as Zelensky ‘ready for peace talks’
Russian forces take out key oil and gas facilities on fourth day of invasion
Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Major attacks overnight included a gas pipeline outside Kharkiv that was set ablaze by Russian troops, and an oil depot in Vasylkiv near Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
Toxic fumes from the explosion prompted the Kyiv authorities to ask citizens to stay indoors and keep windows shut.
The capital Kyiv otherwise appeared relatively calm, and remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, said deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk.
In a move labelled “propaganda” by Kyiv, the Kremlin claimed Russian delegates had arrived in Belarus for peace talks with Ukrainian officials. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready for discussions, but rejected the offer to hold them in Belarus, calling it an invasion staging ground.
Meanwhile in another economic blow to Russia, the Swift international payments system said it was preparing to implement western nations’ new measures targeting Russian banks in coming days.
Belarus’s Lukashenko ‘tells Ukraine to sit down with Russia so as not to lose statehood'
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has called on Kyiv to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, according to Russia's RIA news agency.
The Kremlin claimed that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel this morning ready to meet Ukrainian counterparts, but Kyiv said Belarus was complicit in the Russian invasion and could not be regarded as a neutral intermediary.
While Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky offered a list of other locations where he would be willing to hold peace talks, his presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters: “They arrived in Gomel knowing that it was pointless. And now they say, ‘we are waiting’.”
“Zelensky’s position remains unchanged – only real negotiations, no ultimatums.”
Bridge reportedly blown up ‘blocking’ Russian forces near capital
Fighting is taking place and a series of blasts have been heard to the west of Kyiv, according to reports.
Multiple Ukrainian news sites reported that a bridge has been blown up between Bucha and Irpin, towns lying just over 20km from the capital’s centre – where Moscow’s forces were said by a Ukrainian ministerial advisor to be trying to progress towards Kyiv.
It is not yet clear whether the bridge was bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side, but the Kyiv Independent reported that Moscow’s forces are blocked in Bucha.
Here is some local footage purporting to show fighting in Irpin this morning:
Ireland to close airspace to Russian aircrafts
Ireland will close off its airspace to all Russian aircraft – joining a host of other European countries in taking such a decision.
Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney confirmed the move on Sunday and urged other EU member states to do the same, criticising Russia’s “shocking” overnight attacks on Ukraine.
It joins the UK, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in doing so.
Google ‘blocks RT mobile app downloads in Ukraine’, broadcaster says
Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv, the broadcaster has said.
On Saturday, Google moved to stop RT and other channels from receiving money for adverts on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, echoing a move by Facebook following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky ready to hold peace talks in Poland, Slovakia, Turkey, Hungary or Azerbaijan
Here’s more on the reaction from Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to the idea of peace talks with Russia.
Speaking in a video message on Sunday, the president made clear that – as a country used to launch Russia’s invasion of his nation – Ukraine does not accept Russia’s selection of Belarus.
He named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues, and said other locations were also possible.
The Kremlin claimed today that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.
Street fighting underway in Kharkiv as Russians move to new phase in invasion
For those just joining us on the blog, fighting has intensified in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, with Moscow’s forces also moving to target oil and gas facilities.
They blew up a natural gas pipeline in the northeastern city, the Ukrainian government said, prompting officials to warn residents to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze. It is not clear how important the pipeline was.
Lying some 20km south of the border, Russian troops approached Kharkiv shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, but until Sunday had remained on the outskirts of the city of 1.4 million without trying to enter while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.
Early this morning, the Russian troops moved in and street battles erupted with Ukrainian troops, as footage posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.
Elsewhere, huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.
Flames billowed into the sky before dawn from an oil depot near an air base in Vasylkiv, where there has been intense fighting, according to the town's mayor. Another explosion took place at the civilian Zhuliany airport, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said.
You can read more here:
Russian forces attack oil and gas facilities in Ukraine in new wave of offensive
Attacks in Kharkiv and Vasylkiv cities have prompted authorities to urge Ukrainians to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze to stop smoke from entering homes
Here are some images from the capital today and a nearby military airbase.
Russian delegation arrives in Belarusian city ‘for talks with Ukraine’, Kremlin claims
The Kremlin has claimed that a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats, saying: “The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians.”
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who previously expressed their own readiness for peace talks with Russia but haven't mentioned any specific details on their location and timing.
According to Reuters, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has responded that talks in Minsk could have been possible had Russia not launched attacks from that country – but that he remains open to talks in other locations not showing aggression to Ukraine.
A spokesperson for Mr Zelensky said the president is interested only in real talks, not ultimatums.
You can refresh this article below for updates:
Boris Johnson praises Ukrainians for ‘fighting heroically’ as invasion enters fourth day
Here’s an update from the UK this morning, where Boris Johnson has praised Ukrainians for “fighting heroically” and said the West is “tightening the economic ligature” around Russia.
After talking by telephone to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson said the West had to do everything possible to change the “very heavy odds” against Ukraine in its struggle against Moscow’s forces.
Following urging from Ukraine, Britain, the US, Canada and the EU have together announced that selected Russian banks will be excluded from the Swift global payments system.
They said they would be imposing “restrictive measures” to prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves “in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions”.
Ukraine takes down a cruise missile from Belarus
The Ukrainian military commander has said their force has taken down a cruise missile launched by a strategic bomber from Belarus.
The missile was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from the territory of Belarus, Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of the armed forces, said.
