Ukraine news – live: PM urges Russia ‘back from brink’ of war as Kiev demands Kremlin meeting in 48hrs
UK claims Moscow capable of launching an offensive ‘at any time’
Prime minister Boris Johnson will hold further crisis talks with world leaders in a bid to bring Russia “back from the brink” of war with Ukraine.
It comes as Downing Street warns that a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine could arrive “at any moment.”
A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The crisis on Ukraine‘s border has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have suggests Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia.
“There is still a window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the prime minister will continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to get Russia to step back from the brink.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded it meet with Russian officials within 48 hours after Moscow “failed” to supply explanations of its military activities on the border.
Tweeting today, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said: “Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea.”
Ukrainian civilians today attended basic combat training organised by the country’s National Guard in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, amid warnings from Western officials that a Russian invasion is increasingly imminent.
Vladimir Putin ‘doesn’t give a s*** about sanctions’, Russian ambassador warns
Vladimir Putin “doesn’t give a s***” about the threats of sanctions being imposed by the UK and other Western countries, according to a senior Russian diplomat.
Viktor Tatarintsev, Russia’s ambassador to Sweden, said his country was already under a raft of sanctions and claimed that these measures were even having a positive impact on parts of the economy.
In an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet published late on Saturday, Mr Tatarintsev said: “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s*** about all their sanctions.
“We have already had so many sanctions and in that sense, they’ve had a positive effect on our economy and agriculture.”
British ambassador to Ukraine tweets from ‘calm’ Kiev
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn’t happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance.
A convergence of events over the coming week could determine whether the stalemate is resolved peacefully or Europe is at war. At stake are Europe’s post-Cold War security architecture and long-agreed limits on the deployment of conventional military and nuclear forces there.
US will respond ‘swiftly’ to further Russian aggression, says Biden
US president Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated they will pursue diplomatic avenues to ease tensions with Russia during an hour-long phone call today.
“President Biden made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the White House said on Sunday.
Liz Truss repeats demand for Russian de-escalation following call with Canadian counterpart
Canada temporarily relocates Ukraine military personnel
Canada’s defence ministry has taken the decision to withdraw its Ukraine-based armed forces to an unidentified destination in Europe.
Canadians living in Ukraine account for the third-largest population in the country after Ukrainians and Russians.
Since 2015, Canada has kept a 200-strong training mission in western Ukraine.
The defence ministry said the military personnel have been relocated due to the “complex operational environment linked to Russia’s unwarranted aggression against Ukraine.”
