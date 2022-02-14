✕ Close Labour backs Government in ruling out sending UK troops to Ukraine

Prime minister Boris Johnson will hold further crisis talks with world leaders in a bid to bring Russia “back from the brink” of war with Ukraine.

It comes as Downing Street warns that a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine could arrive “at any moment.”

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The crisis on Ukraine‘s border has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have suggests Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia.

“There is still a window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the prime minister will continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to get Russia to step back from the brink.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded it meet with Russian officials within 48 hours after Moscow “failed” to supply explanations of its military activities on the border.

Tweeting today, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said: “Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea.”