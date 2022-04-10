✕ Close Boris Johnson walks Kyiv streets with Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia’s aggression was a “catastrophe” not just limited to Ukraine. He said that the whole of Europe was a target.

Mr Zelensky urged the west to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has offered Mr Zelensky 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems during their meeting in Kyiv, according to Downing Street.

The British PM’s surprise visit to Ukraine’s capital to meet Mr Zelensky in person is his first since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion on 24 February. He said it was to show “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

Following their meeting, Mr Johnson said in a statement: “We are stepping up our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to bring this tragedy to an end, and ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

It comes the day after he announced a further £100 million worth of UK military assistance, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry.

Meanwhile, with Mr Zelensky warning of a “decisive battle” with Putin amassing troops in eastern Ukraine, authorities told civilians in Luhansk to flee. Ten humanitarian corridors in Donbas are reportedly agreed for evacuations today, including from Mariupol.

A senior US defence official was quoted as saying by Reuters that the Pentagon believes Russian forces used an SS-21 Scarab missile to attack the train station in Kramatorsk on Friday morning. More than 50 people died in the attack.