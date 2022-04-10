Ukraine news - live: Russian catastrophe will hit all, warns Zelensky as civilians in east told to flee
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia’s aggression was a “catastrophe” not just limited to Ukraine. He said that the whole of Europe was a target.
Mr Zelensky urged the west to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has offered Mr Zelensky 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems during their meeting in Kyiv, according to Downing Street.
The British PM’s surprise visit to Ukraine’s capital to meet Mr Zelensky in person is his first since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion on 24 February. He said it was to show “unwavering support” for Ukraine.
Following their meeting, Mr Johnson said in a statement: “We are stepping up our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to bring this tragedy to an end, and ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”
It comes the day after he announced a further £100 million worth of UK military assistance, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry.
Meanwhile, with Mr Zelensky warning of a “decisive battle” with Putin amassing troops in eastern Ukraine, authorities told civilians in Luhansk to flee. Ten humanitarian corridors in Donbas are reportedly agreed for evacuations today, including from Mariupol.
A senior US defence official was quoted as saying by Reuters that the Pentagon believes Russian forces used an SS-21 Scarab missile to attack the train station in Kramatorsk on Friday morning. More than 50 people died in the attack.
Briton drives ambulances and two tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine
A British executive has described the “incredible reception” he received as he and a friend drove two ambulances full of medical supplies into Ukraine.
Charles Blackmore, who founded commercial intelligence specialists Audere International in 2015, drove one of the two vehicles from the UK to Lutsk via Warsaw, arriving in the Ukrainian city on Friday evening.
Speaking from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport on his way back to the UK, he told the PA news agency: “To be given this incredible reception by the Deputy Mayor of the Oblast, the region where we were going, where there were speeches, and patriotic songs, and the appreciation, made the journey worthwhile.
Russia wants to increased troop numbers with discharged personnel, saysUK MoD
In response to increasing troop losses, the Russian armed forces is trying to increase troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012. This is according to a British intelligence report.
The report adds that Russia is attempting to recruit from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova.
Tiny UK village offers homes to dozens of Ukraine refugees – but visa red tape prevents anyone coming
A tiny rural village that’s home to just 2,100 people has at least 43 households willing to host Ukrainian refugees.
So far, however, not a single person escaping Russia’s devastating war has actually arrived in Rothbury, Northumberland – because of continuing delays with government visas.
Would-be hosts have spent the last three weeks helping families from Kyiv, Lviv and Mariupol apply for the necessary documents to move here – but not one is understood to have yet received a full reply from the Home Office.
Satellite images show Russian military convoy east of Kharkiv
Satellite images have shown an eight-mile long military convoy moving south through the eastern Ukrainian town of Velkyi Burluk on 8 April.
The images collected and analysed by Maxar Technologies show the military convoy moving towards the town that sits to the east of Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s border with Russia.
Maxar said that the images show “armoured vehicles, trucks with towed artillery and support equipment” making up the convoy.
Creators of Coffin Dance meme raise money for Ukrainian military
The creators of ‘Coffin Dance’ meme — one of the famous memes of 2020 — have partnered with a Ukrainian ad agency to raise $250,000 for the Ukrainian military.
The Coffin Dance meme was turned into an NFT and auctioned on 7 April to help the Ukrainian military.
It sold for over $1m. Out of this amount, the Ukrainian advertising agency Zlodei Advertising donated $250,000 to the Ukrainian charitable foundation “Come Back Alive” to assist the Ukrainian military, the Kyiv Independent reported.
Russia fires seven missiles into Mykolayiv area, no casualties reported
Russia fired seven missiles into the Mykolayiv area in southern Ukraine, Kyiv Independent reported.
No casualties were reported, the Operational Command South said on Facebook.
It said that Russian troops are positioned around Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts and that they are using missile strikes to “demoralise the population.”
“In order to instil panic among the local population and the maximum destruction of transport communications, the enemy made seven missile strikes in the Nikolaev area. Fortunately, no one was injured,” the Facebook post said.
US intelligence officials believe US support for Ukraine might make Putin interfere in another election
US intelligence officials believe that Russian president Vladimir Putin may use the Joe Biden administration’s support for Ukraine amid the war in Europe as pretext to interfere in American politics.
They believe Mr Putin may see Mr Biden’s support for Ukraine as a personal affront, giving him further incentive to target another US election, the Associated Press reported.
“It’s almost certain that a depleted Russian military after Ukraine is going to again double down on hybrid tactics to wreak havoc against us and other allied countries,” said David Salvo, deputy director of the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy.
Stand Up For Ukraine campaign raises $10.8bn since its launch
The Stand Up for Ukraine global pledging event and campaign has raised $10.8bn since its launch on 26 March.
“The solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide offers some light in this dark hour,” the European Commission said in a statement on Saturday.
The commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “We will continue providing support. And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country. We will continue to stand up for Ukraine.”
“Whether it’s food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we will continue to have your backs and provide the assistance you need at this time. We are standing up for Ukraine,” Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in the statement.
Zelensky calls for more sanctions, weapons to stop Russian 'catastrophe'
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia’s aggression was a “catastrophe” not just limited to Ukraine. He said that the whole of Europe was a target.
Mr Zelensky urged the west to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.
“Russia’s use of force was a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone,” he said. “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone... the whole European project is a target for Russia.”
The president added: “Russia can still afford to live in illusions and bring new military forces and new equipment to our land. And that means we need even more sanctions and even more weapons for our state.”
Mexico 'does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine'
Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We do not accept Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions,” Mr Lopez Obrador said. “We are in favour of a peaceful solution to the conflict.”
Mexico has, so far, remained neutral in the conflict and has declined to impose sanctions against Russia. While his government backed a United Nations vote urging Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico reportedly abstained in a vote on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly on suspending Russia from the UN’s human rights body.
