Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” to command a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.

The Russian military has 80 per cent of troops assembled around Ukraine in an attack position to launch an invasion at any time, the US believes.

A US defence official told Reuters news agency: “He is as ready as he can be. We’ve been saying any day now and it’s certainly possible that today is that day.”

Meanwhile, Kiev has urged more than three million Ukrainians in Russia to leave, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The state of emergency is expected to last for 30 days. Reports suggest it may include the option to impose a curfew if needed.

The Ukrainian military said it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 for up to a one year.

The moves come just days after Mr Putin recognised on Monday the independence of the two separatist-controlled territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine.

He also ordered “peacekeeping” troops into the disputed Donbas region.