Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘ready’ for full-scale invasion, US warns as Kiev tells Ukrainians to leave Russia
‘It’s certainly possible’ Russia could invade Ukraine as soon as ‘today,’ a US defence official said
Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” to command a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.
The Russian military has 80 per cent of troops assembled around Ukraine in an attack position to launch an invasion at any time, the US believes.
A US defence official told Reuters news agency: “He is as ready as he can be. We’ve been saying any day now and it’s certainly possible that today is that day.”
Meanwhile, Kiev has urged more than three million Ukrainians in Russia to leave, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.
The state of emergency is expected to last for 30 days. Reports suggest it may include the option to impose a curfew if needed.
The Ukrainian military said it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 for up to a one year.
The moves come just days after Mr Putin recognised on Monday the independence of the two separatist-controlled territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine.
He also ordered “peacekeeping” troops into the disputed Donbas region.
Russia ‘ready’ as soon as ‘today’ to invade Ukraine - US official
Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.
The US believes the Russian military has 80 per cent of troops assembled around Ukraine in an attack position to launch an invasion at any time.
“He is as ready as he can be. We’ve been saying any day now and it’s certainly possible that today is that day,” the US defence official told Reuters.
“Whether they actually go or not is really up to Mr. Putin ... They could go at any hour now.”
Read the full story here by Justin Vallejo
Putin ‘as ready as he can be’ for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.
Putin’s former aide visits Havana as Cuba backs Russia
A former aide of Vladimir Putin has been in Havana on a state visit while Cuba reiterated its support for Russia as the situation on the ground in Ukraine escalated.
Vychaeslav Volodin, chair of the Duma, has been photographed at the Fidel Castro Centre while on a two-day visit.
Cuba, in a statement yesterday, backed Mr Putin amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but urged both sides to agree a “diplomatic solution through constructive and respectful dialogue”.
The communist island adds: “The efforts made by the United States to impose the progressive expansion of Nato towards the borders of the Russian Federation are a threat against the national security of this country and regional and international peace.
“... We call on the United States and Nato to seriously and realistically heed the well-founded demands for security guarantees by the Russian Federation, which has the right to defend itself.”
Kiev told ‘third time in a month’ to prepare for Russian invasion
The US administration has reportedly told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy about intelligence suggesting that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine “within 48 hours”.
Newsweek reported comments from US intelligence officials today.
One US official with “direct knowledge, according to the media outlet, said: “The President of Ukraine has been warned Russia will highly likely begin an invasion within 48 hours based on US intelligence.
“Additionally reporting from aircraft observers indicates Russia violated Ukrainian airspace earlier today, flying possible reconnaissance aircraft for a short period over Ukraine.”
In Russia, less than 20 miles (3 km) from Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s biggest cities, there is reportedly a large build-up of Russian military equipment and vehicles.
A source close to the Ukrainian government confirmed receipt of the US’s warning and said “it’s possible for sure” that an invasion could be launched in coming days.
But the source noted that this was the third time in a month that Kiev was told to prepare for an imminent “full-scale” invasion by Russia, Newsweek added.
Two military convoys heading towards Donetsk - witness report
Two separate convoys of military equipment with no identifiable insignia were moving towards the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness reported.
They were travelling along different roads from the direction of the Russian border, they added.
One convoy included nine tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle, while the other was made up of trucks and fuel tankers, said the reporter said.
The witness was in the territory of two Russia-backed separatist regions that Vladimir Putin recognised as independent on Monday.
Sanctioned Russians could be barred from using Swiss banks
The Swiss government said today it wants to ensure that Russian entities and individuals blacklisted by the EU are not able to use Switzerland’s banking system to dodge the sanctions.
It said in a statement: “The Federal Council (cabinet) wishes to ensure that Switzerland will not be used as a platform to circumnavigate sanctions imposed by the EU.
“It will therefore examine the sanctions and then come to a decision,” it said.
The government added it was in constant contact with several countries to exchange intelligence on the situation.
‘Putin must fail’ UK PM says signalling ‘toughest sanctions’
Boris Johnson said today he wants the next set of sanctions the UK imposes on Russia to be the “toughest possible”, a government source has told Reuters.
The PM told representatives and heads of the finance industry, regulators and trade associations that harsher sanctions “will make a difference and change the outcome. Putin must fail”.
Mr Johnson met them to discuss the government’s approach to sanctions against Russia after Moscow heightened fears of a full-scale invasion by recognising breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent.
Spain urges Spanish nationals to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily'
Spaniards are being advised to leave Ukraine temporarily as soon as possible.
Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, a Spanish foreign minister, told a parliamentary committte: “We recommend to temporarily leave the country as soon as possible and advise against travelling to Ukraine under any circumstances.”
He said 334 Spaniards remain in Ukraine, down from 445 when the Russia-Ukraine crisis began to escalate further a few weeks ago.
Russia’s recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and and the neighbouring Luhansk People’s Republic as “independent” on Monday was declared illegal by Western countries.
The West have announced their first sets of sanctions against Russian banking entities and individuals.
US threatens further sanctions against Moscow
The United States is ready to impose further sanctions on Russia if it continues to escalate its aggression towards Ukraine, the US ambassador to the United Nations has said.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said they were already seeing Russian troops moving into the Donbas region following Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Monday that he was recognising the breakaway “republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk.
“We know that there were some Russians there already but we are seeing movements of additional troops right now,” she said in an online briefing for European journalists.
She added: “It is the beginnings of an invasion and our sanctions are the beginning of our sanctions. They were strong sanctions and you can expect that, as the Russians escalate, our sanctions will escalate.”
‘We have not given up on diplomacy,’ says US diplomat
The US ambassador to the United Nations has said it is still not too late for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis (PA reports).
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that war could be averted if Moscow ceased its aggression towards it neighbour and returned to the negotiating table.
“As you heard President Biden say yesterday, we have not given up on diplomacy,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield told an online briefing for European journalists.
“The Russians can cease their current actions and come back to the negotiating table and find a way forward that is not going to lead to this devastating conflict that will lead to the loss of thousands more lives in Ukraine.”
US ‘to allow sanctions on company in charge of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline'
CNN’s White House reporter tweets...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies