Ukraine news - live: UN watchdog starts ‘dirty bomb’ inspections in Kyiv
Putin says missile attacks on Ukraine is response to Black Sea drone strikes: ‘That’s not all we could do’
Russian missile strikes knock out water, power supplies in Ukraine
The UN’s nuclear watchdog has started inspections in Ukraine as part of “independent verification” of Russian allegations that Kyiv is producing so-called dirty bombs.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that it would soon complete “verification activities at two locations in Ukraine”.
IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said he would provide “his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites” later this week.
The inspection comes after a request from the Ukraine government to send IAEA teams.
Known as weapons of mass disruption, a dirty bomb combines a conventional explosive with radioactive material.
While they bear no resemblence to a nuclear bomb, they can be used to create panic.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said today that mass attacks on Ukraine were a partial response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet’s ships in occupied Sevastopol.
“That’s not all we could do,” he was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.
Can't guarantee grain corridor safety, says Russia defence ministry
Russia’s defence ministry has said that it cannot guarantee safety measures for ships using the UN-backed grain corridor.
The ministry said that safety is “out of the question” and accused Ukraine of using the route for “military purposes”.
IAEA begins 'dirty bomb' inspections in Ukraine
Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have “begun -- and would soon complete -- verification activities at two locations in Ukraine”, following a written request by the government.
Agency director general Rafael Grossi said in a statement he would provide “his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites” later this week.
