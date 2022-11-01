✕ Close Russian missile strikes knock out water, power supplies in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has started inspections in Ukraine as part of “independent verification” of Russian allegations that Kyiv is producing so-called dirty bombs.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that it would soon complete “verification activities at two locations in Ukraine”.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said he would provide “his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites” later this week.

The inspection comes after a request from the Ukraine government to send IAEA teams.

Known as weapons of mass disruption, a dirty bomb combines a conventional explosive with radioactive material.

While they bear no resemblence to a nuclear bomb, they can be used to create panic.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said today that mass attacks on Ukraine were a partial response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet’s ships in occupied Sevastopol.

“That’s not all we could do,” he was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.