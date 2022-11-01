Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667275821

Ukraine news - live: UN watchdog starts ‘dirty bomb’ inspections in Kyiv

Putin says missile attacks on Ukraine is response to Black Sea drone strikes: ‘That’s not all we could do’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 01 November 2022 04:10
Comments

Russian missile strikes knock out water, power supplies in Ukraine

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has started inspections in Ukraine as part of “independent verification” of Russian allegations that Kyiv is producing so-called dirty bombs.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that it would soon complete “verification activities at two locations in Ukraine”.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said he would provide “his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites” later this week.

The inspection comes after a request from the Ukraine government to send IAEA teams.

Known as weapons of mass disruption, a dirty bomb combines a conventional explosive with radioactive material.

While they bear no resemblence to a nuclear bomb, they can be used to create panic.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said today that mass attacks on Ukraine were a partial response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet’s ships in occupied Sevastopol.

“That’s not all we could do,” he was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.

Recommended

1667275821

Can't guarantee grain corridor safety, says Russia defence ministry

Russia’s defence ministry has said that it cannot guarantee safety measures for ships using the UN-backed grain corridor.

The ministry said that safety is “out of the question” and accused Ukraine of using the route for “military purposes”.

Sravasti Dasgupta1 November 2022 04:10
1667275068

IAEA begins 'dirty bomb' inspections in Ukraine

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have “begun -- and would soon complete -- verification activities at two locations in Ukraine”, following a written request by the government.

Agency director general Rafael Grossi said in a statement he would provide “his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites” later this week.

Sravasti Dasgupta1 November 2022 03:57

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in