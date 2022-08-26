Ukraine war - live: Narrowly escaped nuclear disaster, says Zelensky as Zaporizhzhia cut off from grid
Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply, he said
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly avoided a nuclear catastrophe as electricity to the Zaporizhzhia power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area.
The Russian shelling on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex from the power grid, Mr Zelensky in his evening address.
Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply that is vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant, he said.
The president added: "If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident.
"Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster."
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to expand the Russian army by 137,000 troops, amid reports from Ukraine and its allies that the Kremlin’s forces have suffered severe casualties over the past six months.
It is currently unclear whether the additional soldiers, who will join the Russian army from January, will be conscripts or volunteers.
Seven Russian ammunition deports destroyed last week, claims Ukraine
Ukrainian troops have destroyed seven ammunition deports of the Russian army in the past week, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command said.
“Ammunition warehouses are one of the priority targets of our artillery, in particular, and air strikes, as these are stocks that the enemy would plan to use against our units,” Nataliya Humenyuk was quoted by Radio Free Europe as saying.
“Despite the fact that they are trying to disperse these stocks, as they have already felt that our interventions are quite spot-on and absolutely targeted, we still find places of new dislocation and destroy them anew.”
Soviet-era monument’s iconic obelisk taken down in Latvia
An obelisk with Soviet stars at the top that was the centrepiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany was taken down Thursday in Latvia’s capital Riga.
Heavy machinery was spotted behind a green privacy screen fence at the foot of the nearly 80-metre obelisk shortly before its removal.
The column, which had stood like a high-rise in the landscape of downtown Riga, crashed into a nearby pond at Victory Park.
A leading Latvian media outlet broadcast the event live, showing onlookers cheering and applauding as the obelisk fell. It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen to it.
Read more here.
Soviet-era monument's iconic obelisk comes down in Latvia
A concrete obelisk with Soviet stars at the top that was the centerpiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany has been taken down in Latvia’s capital
Ukraine narrowly escaped nuclear catastrophe, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster as electricity to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area.
Moscow, however, has denied the allegations.
He said Russian shelling on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex from the power grid.
“If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident,” Mr Zelensky said in his evening address.
“Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster.”
Thanks for following our live coverage, we are pausing updates for the evening.
ICYMI: Sir Keir Starmer offers ‘unshakable support’ on country’s independence day
Around 500 bodies of Mariupol defenders have been returned
The bodies have been retrieved from occupied Mariupol and its suburbs as part of a continuous process of exchange since June, according to Olena Tolkachova, head of the Azov regiment’s patronage service, The Kyiv Independent reported.
UN official urges respect for international law after Chaplyne attack
The top UNofficial in Ukraine said she was shocked by military strikes that killed children and other civilians in Chaplyne in central Ukraine on Wednesday, and called on all parties to adhere to international law.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had hit a military train at Chaplyne railway station. Kyiv says 25 civilians died in the Russian strike.
“I am truly shocked by the strikes that yesterday killed and injured civilians close to the rail station in Chaplyne, in central Ukraine,” Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.
“Children were killed in this attack and they died in places where they expected to be safe, in their homes or traveling with their families.”
Ms Brown said the human toll of the attack was “just one more example of the level of suffering that this war is causing the people of Ukraine.”
She added: “All actors, without exception, must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure so that they are protected, their houses preserved, and essential services remain.”
The Hague seeks exemption from EU sanctions against Russia
The Dutch city of The Hague is seeking a temporary exemption of EU sanctions against Russia, as it struggles to find a replacement for its contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom in time.
EU sanctions against Russia order governments and other public bodies to end existing contracts with Russian companies by 10 October.
The city said it held an EU-wide tender in June and July, but failed to attract any bids from potential suppliers.
Individual talks with suppliers were certain to lead to an agreement, alderman Saskia Bruines wrote in a letter to the city council, but not before the October deadline.
"We will ask for an exemption for our current arrangement until 1 January 2023 to guarantee the safety of supply and to facilitate negotiations," she said.
Ms Bruines said she was confident the delay would be granted, as The Hague had fulfilled the condition of holding a timely tender without a positive result.
However, she added that any new contract set to enter into effect on 1 January would be significantly costlier than the city’s current arrangement with Gazprom.
Zelensky says he and Biden discussed next steps in war against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had “a great conversation” with US President Joe Biden on Thursday and thanked him for his support in the war against Russia.
“We discussed Ukraine’s further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and (the) importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes,” he tweeted in English.
Russian ex-mayor banned from internet, public events after being charged with discrediting military
Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman has been banned by a court from attending public events or using the internet for five weeks after he was charged with discrediting the armed forces, Interfax news agency reported.
Mr Roizman, an outspoken supporter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and opponent of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, was also barred until 29 September from communicating without permission with anyone except his lawyer and relatives.
The court declined prosecutors’ request to place him under house arrest and ordered him released from detention. Mr Roizman denies all the charges.
He told reporters that he was being investigated for using the words "war" and "invasion" to describe Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
The offence of discrediting the military, newly introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine, carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies