Ukraine-Russia war live: Dozens injured in Kharkiv strike as Zelensky pleads to use long-range missiles
Zelensky says Western arms arriving too slowly, causing Ukrainian troops to suffer high losses on battlefield
Dozens of people have been injured in Ukraine after a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building on Monday morning.
At least 30 people, including three children, were injured in the attack on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin continued his daily attacks on the country.
Soon after the strike, Ukrainian president Volodoymyr Zelensky again urged the West to allow his military to fire long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory.
“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution—long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” Zelensky said on X.
Britain has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of about 155 miles, three times the range of the missiles Ukraine has used up to now, but it cannot use them to fire at key targets inside Russia.
Meanwhile, the US has provided Ukraine with the longest-range version of ATACMS, a ballistic missile that can travel 190 miles - but has so far remained hesitant over allowing Kyiv to use them inside Russia.
What is a glide bomb?
Glide bombs, also called KAB – the Ukrainian acronym for guided aerial bomb, are old-fashioned “iron” aerial bombs of the sort that were dropped by bombers during the Second World War.
Russia is believed to have hundreds of thousands of such bombs in warehouses. It has converted them, cheaply and simply, into a type of guided bomb by fitting some with GPS guidance systems and attaching wings, which allow a gliding descent that extends their range considerably.
They have proved difficult to intercept and Ukrainian soldiers can no longer rely on their trenches and bunkers to protect them from the bombs, some weighing one and a half tons. They also pack 30-80 times as much explosive as the artillery shells their shelters were expected to withstand.
Growing fears in UK and US of a secret nuclear deal between Iran and Russia
Intelligence suggesting new nuclear cooperation between Iran and Russia adds to concerns over Tehran’s rising uranium stockpile
Watch: Zelensky calls for long range missiles to be made available to fire into Russian bases
What is the Storm Shadow cruise missile? The British weapon banned from use in Russia by Ukrainian troops
The US is considering easing restrictions on long-range missiles being used by Ukraine so that they can hit targets deep inside Russia, a decision which would also free up the use of British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
Kyiv has made renewed pleas at high-level talks over the issue, with Ukraine calling it crucial for its defences against Russia’s invasion. US secretary of state Antony Blinken, UK foreign secretary David Lammy and president Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the issue at a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday, with Mr Blinken saying the war has entered a “critical moment”.
Prime minister Keir Starmer and Joe Biden will “no doubt” talk about the use of long-range missiles, including more Storm Shadow cruise missiles, in Washington, Mr Blinken said.
What is the Storm Shadow cruise missile banned from use in Russia by Ukraine?
The missile carries a range of around 155 miles and is designed to evade detection despite flying low after being launched
Russian drone barrage injures one in Kyiv region
A Russian overnight drone barrage injured one person and damaged five homes in Kyiv region, the regional authorities said today.
Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported no damage to critical infrastructure in the region surrounding the capital.
Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said.
“Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram. “According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.”
Overall, during the attack over the central, northern and southern regions of Ukraine, the air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian drones, it said in a statement.
Ukrainian troops advance in Kursk, Russian milbloggers say
Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced in Kursk’s Glushkovsky and Russian forces reportedly recently recaptured territory in the area in the past 24 hours, reports cited by a US-based think tank said.
The Institute for the Study of War, monitoring the biggest incursion in Russia since the Second World War, cited a Russian military blogger’s report that Ukrainian forces advanced towards the southeastern outskirts of Volfino (southwest of Glushkovo).
It added: “Russian milbloggers claimed on 15 September (yesterday) that Russian forces recaptured Veseloye (southwest of Glushkovo), but ISW is unable to confirm this claim.”
Several Russian regiments are continuing to be in the defensive combat in Kursk fighting where Russia reportedly launched a counterattack last week.
Starmer said the UK and US have come to a ‘strong position’ in their quest for a resolution in Ukraine - but it appears no final decision has been made on the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine
North Korea's foreign minister leaves for Russia, embassy in Pyongyang says
North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui has flown to Russia to attend the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum and the BRICS Women’s Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s embassy in North Korea said today.
“Russian ambassador (Alexander Ivanovich) Matsegora saw off North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui at the Pyongyang International Airport,” the embassy said in a post on its Vkontakte social network.
The embassy said that the minister’s speeches and participation in discussions are planned at the forum, which will take place 18 to 20 September.
Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said in June that delegations from almost a hundred countries were expected at the forum.
“We will strive to ensure a record foreign representation in the entire history of the Forum,” Matviyenko said in June, according to a transcript provided on the Council’s website.
Vladimir Putin has attended previous meetings of the forum, but the Kremlin is yet to announce his participation in this year’s forum.
Warming ties between the countries reached a new high this year when Putin signed a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defence pledge during a visit to Pyongyang.
BREAKING: Ukraine downs 53 out of 56 Russian drones overnight
Ukraine air force has downed 53 out of 56 Russian drones fired overnight, officials said.
Russia launched its eighth air attack in September on Kyiv overnight, with air defence units destroying nearly 20 drones that were heading towards the country’s capital, Ukrainian military said this morning.
“Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram. “According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.”
The scale of the attack, which kept Kyiv under air raid alerts for about 3.5 hours, will only be known later today, he added.
The West will not be bullied by Vladimir Putin’s threat of all-out war with Nato if Ukraine is given permission to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, David Lammy said. The Foreign Secretary said talks were continuing with the US and allies about giving Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian airbases and military sites which are being used to launch attacks on Ukraine. Mr Lammy told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme (15 September) : “Putin said ‘don’t send tanks’. We sent them. “Putin said ‘don’t send any missiles’. We sent them. “Putin threatens every few months to use nuclear weapons. “What he should now do is cease his aggression and leave Ukraine.”
