Dozens of people have been injured in Ukraine after a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building on Monday morning.

At least 30 people, including three children, were injured in the attack on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin continued his daily attacks on the country.

Soon after the strike, Ukrainian president Volodoymyr Zelensky again urged the West to allow his military to fire long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory.

“The only way to counter this terror is through a systemic solution—long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases,” Zelensky said on X.

Britain has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of about 155 miles, three times the range of the missiles Ukraine has used up to now, but it cannot use them to fire at key targets inside Russia.

Meanwhile, the US has provided Ukraine with the longest-range version of ATACMS, a ballistic missile that can travel 190 miles - but has so far remained hesitant over allowing Kyiv to use them inside Russia.