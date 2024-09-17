Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726567240

Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s red lines ‘must be crossed to help Kyiv’ as Russia retakes Kursk villages

Putin expands Russian army’s ranks for third time since invading Ukraine in February 2022

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 17 September 2024 11:00
Ukraine's attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

Nato allies should pay less attention to Vladimir Putin’s so-called “red lines” and focus more on defeating Russia in Ukraine, Estonian president Alar Karis has said.

Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, Mr Karis backed Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls to be allowed to strike deep inside Russia using Western-provided long-range missiles.

“We probably realise now that we have to cross all of these red lines and then start forcing Russia out of Ukraine,” he told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia says its forces have retaken two villages in its Kursk region as part of an ongoing counteroffensive against Ukraine’s incursion.

Ukraine says it controls about 100 villages in Kursk over an area of more than 1,300 sq km (500 sq miles), figures which Russian sources dispute.

The update from Kursk came late on Monday after Vladimir Putin issued a new decree expanding his army for the third time since he invaded Ukraine.

The order will add another 180,000 troops, taking the base size of the Russian army to 1.5 million active servicemen.

1726567240

Russian journalist jailed for anti-war statements starts hunger strike

Maria Ponomarenko, a journalist from Siberia serving a six-year prison sentence for speaking out against the war in Ukraine, has declared a hunger strike, according to her publication and a supporter.

The 46-year-old was detained less than two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 for accusing the Russian air force of bombing a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

She was found guilty last February of spreading false information about the Russian military by a court in her hometown of Barnaul in western Siberia.

More than 20,000 people have been arrested across Russia for speaking out against the war, according to rights monitor OVD-Info.

Alexander Butler17 September 2024 11:00
1726565453

Kremlin says Russian army expansion needed to address growing threats on western flank

The Kremlin said that an order by President Vladimir Putin to transform Russia’s army into the second largest in the world was needed to address growing threats on Russia’s western borders and instability to the east.

Mr Putin on Monday ordered the regular size of the Russian army to be increased by 180,000 troops to 1.5 million active servicemen in a move that would make it the second largest in the world after China’s.

“This is due to the number of threats that exist to our country along the perimeter of our borders,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“It is caused by the extremely hostile environment on our western borders and instability on our eastern borders. This demands appropriate measures to be taken.”

Alexander Butler17 September 2024 10:30
1726561628

Mapped: Long-range missile targets

Alexander Butler17 September 2024 09:27
1726560060

In sharing nuclear secrets with Iran, Putin may have crossed his own ‘red line

In sharing nuclear secrets with Iran, Putin may have crossed his own ‘red line’

While his predecessors in the Soviet Union worried that sharing their bomb with rogue regimes could set them loose to cause havoc, the Russian president has indicated that he shares no such concerns, writes Mark Almond

Alexander Butler17 September 2024 09:01
1726557262

Germany pledges additional €100m in winter aid for Ukraine

Germany will provide an additional €100m (£84.2m) in aid for Ukraine this winter, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock announced during a visit to Moldova today.

Berlin has already given approximately €5bn in 2023 and approximately €1.6bn in 2022 in military assistance since the start of the Ukraine war. Another €2.9bn have been committed so far for future deliveries which will reach Ukraine in the years 2025 to 2028, officials had announced last month.

The aid from Germany includes armoured vehicles, air defence systems including Patriot missiles, and artillery.

Arpan Rai17 September 2024 08:14
1726553475

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Sumy

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, cutting power in some districts, local authorities said this morning.

The attack caused damage in the Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts and critical infrastructure facilities were forced to switch to back up power systems, regional officials said. Sumy’s water supply facilities were also affected.

The regional authorities said air defences shot down 16 drones over the region.

Sumy’s acting mayor Artem Kobzar said there were no casualties in the city and that energy workers were dealing with the attack’s aftermath.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 51 drones across five regions overnight and that air defences shot down 34 of them.

Arpan Rai17 September 2024 07:11
1726553162

Putin’s red lines on Ukraine ‘must be crossed’ says European leader

Vladimir Putin must be defeated and Nato allies must do more to cross the Russian president’s red lines, Estonian president Alar Karis has said.

“We probably realise now that we have to cross all of these red lines and then start forcing Russia out of Ukraine,” he told the Kyiv Independent, as he backed Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls to strike Russia with West’s long-range missiles.

In May this year, he had accused Russia of forcing “an unjust war upon Ukraine” and Russia was the one escalating the conflict each day.

“We are in a very simple position, we should lift the restrictions on the use of weapons that Ukraine gets from the Western world so we can target these drones where they start (on Russian territory). When this happens, the drones never reach Ukraine, Latvia, or any other country,” he told the Ukrainian news website.

Arpan Rai17 September 2024 07:06
1726552800

Putin ‘expands military to 2.4m people’

Vladimir Putin has expanded his military by tens of thousands after dozens were injured when a Russian glide bomb hit a high-rise building in northeastern Ukraine.

Mr Putin signed a decree increasing the overall size of the Russian armed forces by 180,000, bringing the total capacity to 2.39million people, Russia state news agency RIA reported.

The last time the staffing level of the Armed Forces was increased was in December 2023. It was raised to 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

Alexander Butler17 September 2024 07:00
1726549660

Mapped: The Russian targets Ukraine could hit with long-range missiles

If Washington was to give Kyiv the go-ahead to use the weapons, despite Vladimir Putin’s warning of war, what Russian targets could Ukraine hit? The Independent takes a look below.

Mapped: The Russian targets Ukraine could hit with long-range missiles

Zelensky claimed the only way to counter Putin’s ‘terror’ is by using long-range missiles inside Russia

Arpan Rai17 September 2024 06:07
1726549200

Russia evacuating some Kursk region border settlements, says governor

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region Alexei Smirnov on Monday ordered the evacuation of residents of all settlements in the province’s Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts situated within 15km (9.3 miles) of the Ukrainian border.

Kursk region has been the scene of bitter fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August seized territory along the frontier. Russian troops have in recent days made efforts to push Kyiv’s forces back.

Alexander Butler17 September 2024 06:00

