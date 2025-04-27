Independent TV
Meghan Markle shares rare video of Princess Lilibet as they make summer treat at home
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can be heard in Meghan Markle’s Instagram Stories as they help their mother create a special summer treat at home.
The Duchess of Sussex posted the video on Saturday (26 April), offering a rare glimpse of five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet. It opens with a peaceful shot of colourful fish gliding through a fish pond, as Meghan and her children watch. In the background, Archie’s cheerful voice can be heard saying, "Watch this!"
Later, Meghan is seen preparing strawberry jam with her daughter. She asks, "What do we think, Lili?" to which Lilibet sweetly replies, "I think it’s beautiful."
