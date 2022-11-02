Ukraine news - live: Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
Moscow claims Ukraine launched a major drone attack on vessels in the Crimean peninsula
Vladimir Putin accuses west of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine
Moscow will summon the UK ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert over its baseless accusation that British specialists had been involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
The foreign ministry announced the intervention after it suspended participation in a UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative on Saturday for what it claimed was a major drone attack on vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula – an area the Kremlin annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia‘s defence ministry said the attack was carried out under the guidance and leadership of British navy specialists, an assertion the UK has dismissed as false.
“These actions were carried out under the guidance of British specialists,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
“In this regard, the British ambassador will shortly be summoned to the Russian foreign ministry.”
It comes as the UN Security Council is set to vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.
Russia ‘to resume participation in UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative'
Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, state news agency TASS reported, citing the defence ministry.
Moscow suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.
Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
Moscow detains Ukrainian citizen on allegation of ‘sabotage’ to Crimean power line
Moscow has detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of planning to “sabotage” a power line in Crimea, Russia‘s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
The FSB said a man in his 40s had been found carrying diagrams of power lines, three explosive devices and instructions on how to use them, and suspected the man had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence.
Ukraine grain exports ‘down 32%'
Ukrainian grain exports have slumped in the 2022/23 season to almost 13.4 million tonnes from 19.7 million tonnes at the same date a season earlier, agriculture ministry data shows.
The country’s grain exports have plummeted since Russia invaded in February, with the closing off of its Black Sea ports driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The shipments are continuing despite Russia‘s decision to suspend its participation in the agreement.
Poland orders construction of wall along Kaliningrad border
Poland’s defence minister has ordered the construction of a temporary barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants.
Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the border needs to be secured in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorised the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometre (130-mile) border.
The work will begin on Wednesday.
Russian Wagner forces ‘making advances of 100-200m per day'
The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military company has claimed that its forces were making advances of 100-200m per day, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).
In its daily intelligence update, posted to Twitter, the MoD said that Yevgeny Prigozhin alleged the sizeable advance was “normal in modern warfare.”
The post continues: “According to their military doctrine, Russian forces plan to advance 30km or more per day in most conditions. In February, Russian forces planned to make a 1000km advance through Ukraine within a month. In September, Ukrainian forces achieved advances of over 20km per day.”
“In the last two months, Prigozhin has abandoned any pretence that he is not associated with Wagner and has been more explicit in his public statements. He is likely trying to burnish his credibility within the stressed Russian national security system.”
Russia ‘launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite'
Moscow has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.
The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.
It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.
Watch: Russian state TV editor blames 'Friends' for division between Russia and America
Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal
Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in the UN-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of food supplies.
The UN said that three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through the humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, while 36 other vessels cleared inspections near Turkey to head to their final destinations.
The corridor, brokered by Turkey and the UN, was seen as a breakthrough to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia backed out of the deal last weekend.
The UN said that while ships sailed on Tuesday, such vessels would not travel on Wednesday, raising fears about the future of the initiative.
Amir Abdulla, the agreement’s UN coordinator, said that ships are expected to sail again on Thursday.
Ukraine official pleads for more air defence help
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior Ukrainian adviser and a chief negotiator, said to The Independent that Russia had one aim: “to destroy the civilian population of Ukraine” by making them freeze to death.
Mr Podolyak wants Ukraine’s allies, particularly the UK, to help reconstruct damaged facilities and to send more weapons.
Read Bel Trew’s exclusive report from Kyiv:
‘Don’t watch us die of cold live on TV’: Ukraine pleads for more air defence help
Exclusive: ‘We want our partners to understand that the Russian Federation is simply killing our people en masse,’ Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky tells Bel Trew in Kyiv
