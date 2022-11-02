Jump to content

Liveupdated1667368850

Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims

Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to use biological weapons

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 02 November 2022 06:00
Vladimir Putin accuses west of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” and blame Moscow for the blast.

The claim has been dismissed by Kyiv and many western states as “transparently false” and a possible pretext for Russia’s own plans to escalate the conflict.

According to diplomats it is highly unlikely that the Russian draft resolution will be adopted by the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has sought stronger defence of the UN-backed grain corridor.

“Russia must clearly be made aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps to disrupt our food exports,” he said.

“At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people.”

The deal brokered by the UN and Turkey on 22 July provided safe passage for vessels carrying grain and other fertiliser exports.

1667368850

Zelensky calls for stronger defence of grain corridor

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has sought stronger defence of the UN-backed grain corridor.

In a late night address on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said that while ships were still moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes a long term defence is needed.

“But a reliable and long-term defence is needed for the grain corridor.”

“Russia must clearly be made aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps to disrupt our food exports.”

“At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people.”

The UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal is aimed at easing a global food crisis.

Russia withdrew from the accord last week and said it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships because of an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Handout/PA)

(PA Media)
Sravasti Dasgupta2 November 2022 06:00
1667367978

UN Security Council to vote on Russia's dirty bomb claims

The UN Security Council will vote on a resolution that calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russia called the meeting last week, after making unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” and blame Moscow for the blast.

The claim has been dismissed by Kyiv and many western states as “transparently false”.

According to diplomats it is highly unlikely that the Russian draft resolution will be adopted by the Security Council.

(FILE) UN Security Council meeting

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Sravasti Dasgupta2 November 2022 05:46
1667367380

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Ukraine war for Wednesday 2 November.

Sravasti Dasgupta2 November 2022 05:36

