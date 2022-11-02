✕ Close Vladimir Putin accuses west of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” and blame Moscow for the blast.

The claim has been dismissed by Kyiv and many western states as “transparently false” and a possible pretext for Russia’s own plans to escalate the conflict.

According to diplomats it is highly unlikely that the Russian draft resolution will be adopted by the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has sought stronger defence of the UN-backed grain corridor.

“Russia must clearly be made aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps to disrupt our food exports,” he said.

“At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people.”

The deal brokered by the UN and Turkey on 22 July provided safe passage for vessels carrying grain and other fertiliser exports.