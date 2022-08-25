Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to make Russia pay for a deadly strike on a passenger train that killed 22 people and said that Ukraine will make the “occupiers bear responsibility”.
“Chaplyne is our pain today,” Mr Zelensky said in his video address late on Wednesday.
“We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land,” he said.
At least 22 civilians were killed in Ukraine’s Chaplyne on Wednesday after a Russian missile struck a passenger train, coinciding with Mr Zelensky’s warning of “repugnant Russian provocations” ahead of the country’s 31st Independence day.
He added that the besieged country under Russia’s military invasion for six months will live forever and its independence from the Soviet Union “does not end and will never end”.
And, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv exactly six months after Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on Ukraine.
Ukraine “can and will win this war”, Mr Johnson said.
Search and rescue in Ukraine’s Chaplyne continue, Zelensky pledges retribution
Ukrainian authorities have continued search and rescue opeartions at the site of deadly missiles strike in eastern Ukraine’s Chaplyne which killed at least 22 civilians on Wednesday.
“Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address.
He also vowed to make Russian forces pay for the attack on civilians and said: “We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land. Not a single stain of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine.”
Good morning!
Hello, Arpan Rai here, I welcome you to our rolling Ukraine coverage now.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!
