Liveupdated1669725344

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin’s ‘weaponising of winter’ prompts Nato aid boost

Allies to ramp up efforts to rebuild Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

Arpan Rai,Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 29 November 2022 12:35
Comments
Boris Johnson claims Ukraine needs warplanes to fight Russian invasion

Nato allies will boost aid for Ukraine as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to wield winter as a weapon of war because his forces are failing on the battlefield, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

“We have delivered generators and spare parts, and the allies are helping to rebuild destroyed infrastructure,” he said ahead of a Nato foreign ministers’ meeting in Bucharest, adding the gathering would serve as a platform to ramp up western aid to rebuild Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure.

It comes after the most recent UK latest intelligence update suggested Russia’s semi-permanent tactical formations have often proved insufficient in the Ukraine war and are now likely not being deployed on the warfront.

“Over the last three months, Russian forces in Ukraine have likely largely stopped deploying as Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs),” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its latest intelligence update.

BTGs are task-based motorised rifle or tank battalion-plus-sized combat units prepared to perform semi-independent combined arms combat missions and are comparatively smaller than most other military units. The MoD said they had played a “major part” in Russia’s military doctrine over the past decade.

1669725344

Russia won’t ‘calm down’ as long as they have missiles, says Zelensky

Russia will not “calm down” in its brutal assault on Ukraine until it has run out of missiles, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned as fierce fighting continued across the country.

Mr Zelenksy told Ukrainians to prepare for more cold and darkness in the months ahead as Moscow carries out a sustained assault on his country’s energy infrastructure.

The president said that “the terrorists are planning new strikes”.

My colleague Matt Mathers reports:

Russia won’t ‘calm down’ as long as they have missiles, says Zelensky

President warns Ukrainians to expect more cold and darkness in months ahead as Kremlin targets enegy infrastructure

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 12:35
1669724144

Sweden ‘on track’ to meet Turkey’s Nato accession requirements

Sweden is on track to meet Ankara’s requirements for accepting its bid for Nato accession, along with Finland’s, Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billstrom has said.

“We are on a steady path to meet Turkey’s conditions,” he said before a meeting with his Nato counterparts. He that he hoped talks with Turkey and Finland later in the day would help speed process along.

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 12:15
1669722944

Nato 'to discuss Ukraine’s bid for membership’

Ukraine‘s bid for Nato membership will be discussed at a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers, Slovak foreign minister Rastislav Kacer has said, and help should be given to get the country as close as possible in the process.

“We will discuss the will of Ukraine to join Nato as it was expressed. That will be an issue,” Mr Kacer said on arrival to the meeting.

“We need to take this seriously and help Ukraine going through the process of coming as close as possible to membership, and then when we are ready, so the transition to full membership will be very smooth.”

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 11:55
1669721710

Air raid alerts issued across Ukraine

Air raid alerts have been issued across all Ukraine, but there were no immediate reports of any new Russian missile strikes.

Kyiv sounded the all clear, but Ukrainian officials called for caution following a warning by president Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia could be preparing new attacks almost a week after the last big wave of missile strikes.

“Last time, the Russians also disguised the strike as a training flight...Let’s see,” Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, said.

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 11:35
1669720364

Ukraine investigates suspected Russian torture sites in liberated Kherson

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation into a series of suspected torture sites in the liberated city of Kherson after local civilians told of being confined, beaten, given electric shocks, interrogated and threatened with death by Russian occupiers.

Kyiv forces entered Kherson on 11 November after the Russian army had withdrawn from the city which they captured in the early stage of the conflict, shortly after Russian troops had entered Ukraine in February 2022.

More than two weeks after the Russians retreated, investigators say five torture rooms have been uncovered in the once-bustling port city and at least four more in the wider Kherson region.

Human rights experts have indicated, however, that these early allegations are likely just the tip of the iceberg.

Read our full report here:

Ukraine investigates suspected Russian torture sites in liberated Kherson

Kyiv forces entered Kherson on 11 November after the city endured eight months under Russian occupation

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 11:12
1669718963

Nato ‘to ramp up aid for Kyiv as Putin uses winter as weapon of war'

Nato allies will ramp up aid for Ukraine as Russian president Vladimir Putin is using winter as a weapon of war because his forces are failing on the battlefield, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“We have delivered generators and spare parts, and the allies are helping to rebuild destroyed infrastructure,” he told reporters ahead of a Nato foreign ministers’ meeting in Bucharest, adding the gathering would serve as a platform to ramp up Western aid to rebuild Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure.

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 10:49
1669717518

Ukraine’s struggle to restore full power persists

Ukraine was still struggling to restore full power on Tuesday, nearly a week after a wave of Russian missile strikes that damaged critical infrastructure across the country.

National power grid operator Ukrenegro said the electricity deficit had risen slightly from Monday following emergency shutdowns at several power plants and an increase in consumption as winter sets in.

“As of 11am. on 29 November, electricity producers provide 70 per cent of electricity consumption in Ukraine. The current capacity deficit is 30 per cent,” Ukrenergo said on Facebook and the Telegram messaging app.

“We emphasise that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of seven waves of Russian missile attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.”

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 10:25
1669716147

Russia protests Vatican’s criticism of Ukraine war

Russia’s envoy has expressed Moscow’s strong dissatisfaction to the Vatican following Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of the “cruelty” of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reports.

Francis had told the Jesuit magazine in an interview: “When I speak about Ukraine, I speak about the cruelty because I have much information about the cruelty of the troops that come in.

“Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati and so on. Certainly, the one who invades is the Russian state. This is very clear.”

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 10:02
1669714844

Ukraine investigates suspected Russian torture sites in liberated Kherson

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation into a series of suspected torture sites in the liberated city of Kherson after local civilians told of being arbitrarily confined, beaten, given electric shocks, interrogated and threatened with death by Russian occupiers.

Kyiv forces entered Kherson on 11 November after the Russian army had withdrawn from the city which they captured in the early stage of the conflict, shortly after Russian troops had entered Ukraine in February 2022.

More than two weeks after the Russians retreated, investigators say five torture rooms have been uncovered in the once-bustling port city and at least four more in the wider Kherson region. Though human rights experts have indicated these early allegations are likely just the tip of the iceberg.

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 09:40
1669713644

Nato ‘will not back down’ in supporting Ukraine

Nato will not pull back in its support for Ukraine, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said as he called on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv.

“Nato will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down,” Mr Stoltenberg said in a speech in Bucharest.

“The main focus is supporting Ukraine and ensuring President (Vladimir Putin) doesn’t win,” he said, adding that the only way to get the right terms for a negotiation to begin would be for Ukraine to advance on the battlefield.

Emily Atkinson29 November 2022 09:20

