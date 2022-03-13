Ukraine news – live: At least 35 killed in airstrike on military base 35 km from Polish border, officials say
Vladimir Putin’s troops fired more than 30 missiles at the military range, an official said
At least 35 people died and 134 injured in an airstrike on a military base in Ukraine close to the Polish border, officials said.
The attack, just 35km (22 miles) from Poland, appears to be the most farthest one west since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, the governor of the Lviv region – Maksym Kozytskyi – said, adding that the ferocious attack took place 30km (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv.
The U.S. and Nato have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, to train Ukrainian troops. The range has also hosted Nato drills.
A representative for the Ukrainian defence ministry told Reuters it was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.
Nato have since confirmed that none of their staff were present.
US filmmaker killed in Ukraine conflict
Award-winning US filmmaker Brent Renaud has been fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, according to officials in Ukraine.
The Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker is best known for covering conflict and political turmoil across the world, alongside his brother, Craig.
The Renaud Brothers were on the ground filming the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the earthquake in Haiti, among others, and produced documentaries for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS and Vice News.
The New York Times’ vice president of communications told The Independent: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.
“Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.”
Another reporter was also injured, the head of Kyiv police said. Ukrainian media named the journalist, the publication they work for, as well showing pictures of their press card.
The claims could not be independently verified.
More follows...
Russia ‘drops white phosphorus bombs on Luhansk region’ - police
Here’s some detail on the allegation of chemical weapon use in eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces are accused of dropping white phosphorous bombs on the town of Popsana, in the Luhansk region, on Saturday night.
While the Geneva convention allows use of white phosphorous in open spaces to provide a smokescreen for troops, its use in civilian areas to attack is banned.
Oleksi Biloshytsky, head of police in Popasna, wrote on Facebook: “‘It’s what the Nazis called a ‘flaming onion’ and that’s what the Russcists (combination of ‘Russians’ and ‘fascists’) are dropping on our towns. Indescribable suffering and fires.”
Pictures shared online purport to show the dropping of white phosphorous bombs on Popsana.
Ukraine accuses Russia of using chemical weapons
Russia has been accused of using phosphorous bombs in an overnight attack in eastern Ukraine.
The allegation of chemical weapon use was made by Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman.
More detail to follow as we have it.
‘Ceasefire negotiations could conclude soon’ - Ukrainian diplomat
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could soon come to a conclusion, a Ukrainian negotiator said.
A ceasefire agreement could be made in the coming days, the diplomat told Reuters.
For more than two weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic teams from both countries engaged in negotiation talks hosted by Belarus.
Overturned bus that killed Ukrainian refugee in Italy - photo
Some more details have emerged about the bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees that overturned in Italy and killed one passenger.
We reported this morning that a Ukrainian woman died and several people were injured in the incident.
The incident happened at dawn on the motorway near the town of Forli.
It took place between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast, and that it was bound for the city Pescara – it has emerged.
Pictures released by Italy’s interior ministry show a crane lifting the overturned bus.
The passengers, mostly women and children, are believed to have fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, Italian police said.
Watch: Ukrainian military base used for Nato drills near Poland targeted by Russian airstrikes
Michael Gove wants to use oligarchs’ mansions to house Ukrainian refugees – but admits ‘high legal bar’
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the government wants to “explore an option” of using sanctioned oligarchs’ mansion homes in Britain to house refugees from Ukraine.
However, the levelling up minister conceded there would be a “high legal bar to cross” in using frozen assets – and suggested it could only house refugees temporarily.
Asked about reports in the Daily Mail that he wants to “seize” mansions and use them to accommodate people fleeing the war, Mr Gove told the BBC: “There’s quite a high legal bar to cross and we’re not talking about permanent confiscation.”
India relocates embassy in Ukraine to Poland
The Indian government today announced it has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine across the border to Poland.
Its ministry of external affairs said the decision to move the embassy from Kyiv came in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.
It added: “The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments.”
Putin ‘out of control’ and potential use of nuclear weapons a concern, says Michael Gove
Vladimir Putin is “out of control” and has committed war crimes with his invasion of Ukraine, said cabinet minister Michael Gove – who said the UK government was concerned about Russia’s nuclear threat.
Mr Gove said he does not think it is helpful to think of Russian president as “mad” – but said he was operating in a “moral sphere the rest of us would find almost impossible to conceive of”.
Asked whether the possibility that the Putin regime could use nuclear weapons was a real concern for the UK government, the senior minister says: “Yes.”
