✕ Close Zelensky says Russian troops 'transitioned into new stage of terror'

At least 35 people died and 134 injured in an airstrike on a military base in Ukraine close to the Polish border, officials said.

The attack, just 35km (22 miles) from Poland, appears to be the most farthest one west since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, the governor of the Lviv region – Maksym Kozytskyi – said, adding that the ferocious attack took place 30km (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv.

The U.S. and Nato have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, to train Ukrainian troops. The range has also hosted Nato drills.

A representative for the Ukrainian defence ministry told Reuters it was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.

Nato have since confirmed that none of their staff were present.