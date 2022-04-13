✕ Close Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has labelled Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine “genocide”.

“I think as president Biden highlighted there are official processes around determinations of genocide, but I think it’s absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done,” he said.

This comes as the French president Emmanuel Macron refused to use the term, saying an “escalation of words” would not help bring the war to an end.

Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their country’s crimes.

“This is not war, this is terrorism,” he said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

Russia continues to insist that its troops are not guilty of war crimes. However, a new independent report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) found evidence of such charges.