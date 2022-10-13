Russia-Ukraine news – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Moscow fired early in second day of renewed air campaign
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Air raid sirens rang across Ukraine as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.
Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment buildings, according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.
Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 105 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.
As many as 301 settlements in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky remained without electricity this morning after Moscow targeted energy infrastructure around the country.
Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign.
Ukraine joining Nato could lead to World War Three, Russia warns
Russia has warned Ukraine joining Nato could trigger a third world war as alliance members consider Kyiv’s application.
A senior Russian official claimed Ukraine knew the severe consequences of joining, as he reiterated his country’s opposition to Ukraine becoming part of the military alliance.
“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is reported as saying by TASS news agency.
Zoe Tidman reports:
US reaffirms promise to defend ‘every inch’ of Nato
The US has reaffirmed its commitment to defend “every inch” of Nato territory ahead of talks with defence ministers from the alliance in Brussels.
Defence secretary Lloyd Austin remarks follow repeated nuclear threats by Russian president Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks.
“We are committed to defending every inch of Nato’s territory – if and when it comes to that,” Austin said.
Austin spoke shortly before attending a meeting by Nato’s Nuclear Planning Group, which is the alliance’s senior body on nuclear matters.
No risk of western weapons supplies running out, says Wallace
There is no risk that western weapon supplies to Ukraine would run out before Russia’s, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.
Speaking to Sky News as he entered the Nato headquarters in Brussels, he said: “There isn’t a risk because unlike Russia, who has already isolated itself and we saw that yesterday at the United Nations vote, they need a supply chain.
“Large parts of the supply chain were not in Russia. They came from all over the world, including in Europe, including indeed even in Ukraine, some of their supply chain was in Ukraine.
“We have the ability to refurbish or indeed manufacture a new supply chain which is what we are doing right now. The UK-Danish joint-led international fund is all about placing orders in a manufacturing space to make sure we can go on in ‘23, ‘24 and keep going on.”
UN general assembly votes to ‘condemn’ Russia’s ‘illegal’ Ukraine annexations
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia‘s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and called on all countries to not recognise the move.
Out of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, while 35 countries, including India and China, abstained.
Wednesday’s vote saw the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin‘s unprovoked war in the European nation began on 24 February.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more:
Ukraine nuclear chief denounces Moscow’s claim that plant needs Russian fuel
The head of Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company has denounced Russia’s assertions that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of Russian fuel as “fake news”, reports Reuters.
Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.
“Just to prepare for this transfer from one supplier to another you need about three years. So they (Russia) call tell this fake news,” Kotin said.
Watch: Elon Musk removed from billboards thanking westerners for supporting Ukraine
UN general assembly condemns Russia annexation in ‘incredible’ vote
The UN has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s annexations of four Ukrainian regions.
The resolution was supported by 143 countries, while 35 nations abstained. Meanwhile, five countries rejected the vote: Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua.
Tweeting this morning, the chair of the defence select committee called the vote “incredible”.
“Further global isolation for Putin,” Tory MP Tobias Ellwood wrote. “Russia’s soft and hard power has collapsed. Russia has now lost any post-soviet ‘superpower’ status which Putin was so determined to redeem.”
We do not want a world war, says Macron
We do not want a world war, French president Emmanuel Macron has said after Russia threatented that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could result in a third global conflict.
Taking to Twitter last night, Mr Macron added: “We help Ukraine to resist on its soil, never to attack Russia. Vladimir Putin must end this war and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”
Russian troops attempting consolidate along new Mylove front
Vladimir Putin’s forces are likely attempting to consolidate along a new front line west of the village of Mylove in the Kherson region, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
“Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia‘s flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River,” the MoD said in its intelligence update on Twitter.
Poland sees ‘no signs of any third-party interference’ in oil pipeline spill
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline says there are “no signs of any third-party interference” related to a leak in a pipeline that is the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany.
Pern, the operator, said in a statement late Wednesday that its technical services had located the site of the spill after removing most of the contamination from the area.
“Based on first findings and the manner in which the pipeline was deformed, it appears that at this point there are no signs of any third-party interference,” Pern said. “However, more detailed analyses are underway to determine the cause of the incident and to repair the pipeline so that crude oil pumping can be restarted as soon as possible.”
Pern detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70km from the central Polish city of Plock.
The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” is one of the world’s longest oil pipelines. After leaving Russia, it branches out to bring crude to points including Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.
The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed, and amid an energy standoff between Russia and the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Denmark and Sweden say those natural gas pipelines were attacked with large amounts of explosives, and the discovery of another leak so soon in an oil pipeline had raised concerns.
AP
