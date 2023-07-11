Russian submarine officer ‘shot dead during run after being tracked on Strava app’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Russian naval officer who allegedly commanded a deadly missile strike on Ukraine has reportedly been assassinated while out jogging, after being tracked on a running app.

Stanislav Rzhitskiy was found with four bullet wounds in his back near the Olimp sports complex in Krasnodar, southern Russia.

Rzhitskiy was reportedly targeted for commanding a Kalibr missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia nearly a year ago which killed 28 people.

Ukraine’s intelligence service, the GUR, said he was shot at 6am this morning.

A spokesman did not claim responsibility for his death but added: “Due to heavy rain the park was deserted, so there are no witnesses who could provide details or recognise the attacker.”

Russian police said they were searching for a man aged between 30 and 40 who had been wearing black.

Investigators believe his running route was tracked through the Strava jogging app and his death was linked to the upcoming first anniversary of the Kalibr attack on July 15.

A screenshot from his profile on Strava last week mapped out a 14-minute jog in the Russian city of Krasnodar.

Reports say Rzhitsky was hit in the “back and chest” and died at the scene, with two 9-mm bullets found in his body.

Russia Ukraine War 500 Days Photo Gallery (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

His watch and headphones were located at the scene, indicating robbery was not the motive, according to news outlet Mash.

A murder investigation has been launched by Russian police.

Also among the 27 killed in Vinnytsia were Kateryna Hula, 24, administrator of the Neuromed medical centre which was hit by the missile attack.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska knew Liza, one of the three children brutally killed in the Russian strike.

Other victims include Tetyana Kharchenko, 32, Evhen Kovalenko, 25, and concert organiser Viktor Polishchuk.

In the immediate aftermath of the strike, Russian state TV claimed the submarine hit had been the “most productive” of the war.

It said it killed Colonel Oleg Makarchuk, 48, head of the Armaments and Logistics Service of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Colonel Dmitry Burdiko, another high-ranking air force commander, as they met in the so-called House of Officers in Vinnytsia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskysuggested the attack was deliberately aimed at civilians.