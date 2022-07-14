Footage circulating on social media purports to show the aftermath of Russian strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

At least 12 people, including a child, have been killed in the bombing, medics said.

Civilian buildings and a cultural centre - in the heart of the central Ukrainian city - were hit.

The attack on Vinnytsia, far from the war’s frontlines, occurred in mid-morning when the streets were full of people.

“What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said of the strike.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.