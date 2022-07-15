CCTV captures moment people run for cover during Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia

Residents in Ukraine rushed for cover as a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia.

The deadly July 14 strike killed at least 23 people, including three children, and injured dozens more.

Rescue teams continue to comb through the city’s wreckage to find survivors.

Surveillance footage captures two people falling off their bikes with another man knocked down to the pavement while debris from the strike rains down.

The cruise missile strikes, launched by a Russian submarine, were the latest incidents triggering international outrage since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.