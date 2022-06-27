✕ Close ‘Putin is weaponising hunger’: Liz Truss blames Russia for food shortages

Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the G7 summit on Monday and press Ukraine’s allies for more weapons in his first-ever such note as the clamour grows to support Kyiv a day after at least 14 missiles struck the capital and the region in a “symbolic attack”.

The three-day summit will have the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan in attendance in Berlin with a focus on pledging more support to Ukraine.

India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina will also participate in the session as the nations will centre discussions around climate crisis, energy and other issues.

This comes a day after Russia struck Kyiv and Moscow’s troops turned their focus on capturing Lysychansk as they entered the last major city in Ukraine’ Luhansk province. Russia has already announced full control over the key Donbas city Sievierodonetsk.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has urged EU leaders to boost their military support for Ukraine, amid concerns a ‘bad peace’ could be agreed due to fatigue over the now five-month war.