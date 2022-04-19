Ukraine news – live: Russia launches new assault on Donbas, says Zelensky, as 30% of infrastructure hit in war
Moscow has ‘been preparing for a long time’ to take eastern areas, says Ukrainian president
Russia has launched an expected offensive aimed at taking control of eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive,” the Ukrainian president said in a video address on Monday night.
Ukrainian officials said earlier on Monday that Russia’s eastern offensive had begun with attacks on Kharkiv and targets in the Donbas further east.
Photographs coming out of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday showed damage from shelling.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian minister said up to 30 per cent of his country’s physical infrastructure had been damaged or destroyed since the Russian invasion.
Oleksander Kubrakov, the infrastructure minister, told Reuters more than 300 bridges, more than 5,000 miles of roads and dozens of railway bridges had been affected.
The damage comes at a cost of $100bn (£77bn) but repairs could be paid for using frozen Russian assets, he said.
Russian village hit by Ukraine, says governor
One person was wounded after Ukrainian forces struck a village near Russia’s border with Ukraine, governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.
According to Reuters, it was not clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.
Russia says village in Belgorod province struck by Ukrainian forces
More details are awaited
Ukraine says Russian ships in the Black Sea departed 200km
The Ukrainian armed forces on Monday said Russian missile and landing ships in the Black Sea departed nearly 200 km from Ukrainian shores.
However, the Russian troops continue to block shipping and the “threat of missile strikes remain”, operational command south said.
This comes after the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potential target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank last week after it was heavily damaged.
Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.
Putin critic's relative killed in Bucha
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s distant relative Ilya Navalny was among hundreds of people found dead in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
The destruction and death left behind by Russian troops in Bucha have received heavy condemnation across the globe, prompting US president Joe Biden to call Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”.
Satellite images from 19 March showed bodies lying on the streets for nearly two weeks before the Russians left the town, BBC reported.
US seeks to seize suspected Oligarch's superyacht
The United States is seeking to seize a superyacht, which is suspected to be owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, who has been sanctioned by the US and the European Union.
The luxury vessel “Amadea” is docked in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, a restraining order filed on Tuesday by Fiji’s director of public prosecutions showed.
The yacht arrived in Fiji a week ago after leaving Mexico 18 days earlier and crossing the Pacific.
Christopher Pryde, Fiji’s director of public prosecutions, has filed an application to the high court seeking to prevent the Amadea from the island.
That’s all for The Independent ‘s live coverage of the war in Ukraine for tonight.
Make sure to check back in the morning for updates.
Inside Irpin: A town devastated
Photographs taken in Irpin, a town on the northeast outskirts of Kyiv, show the aftermath of one of Russia’s most brutal assaults of the war so far.
Russian forces have left Irpin, as they have the whole Kyiv region, after failing to take the Ukrainian capital.
Police on Monday said inspectors had already found 269 dead bodies in the town since Russian troops pulled back at the end of March.
Forensic work is ongoing to determine the cause of death of many of the dead, while mass graves are dug around the town.
Russia was accused of war crimes after hundreds of civilians were found dead in nearby Bucha early in April.
Four killed in Donetsk shelling – Ukrainian officials
Shelling in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed four people today, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said on his Telegram channel.
Attacks killed two in Torsky, one in Shandryholove and one in Rozdolne, the governor said.
Russia has launched an anticipated offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier.
Shelling was also reported in Kharkiv and the Luhansk region.
#ICYMI Picture shows Russia’s Moskva warship burning at sea before sinking, says expert
A picture of the Russian Navy’s Moskva warship burning before it sank in the Black Sea is genuine, an expert has said (Rory Sullivan writes).
The first verified images of the damaged cruiser, which show her listing to port with smoke billowing from her midships section, appeared days after Ukraine said it had sunk the ship in a missile attack.
Although the Kremlin has acknowledged the loss of the vessel, it continues to claim the ship was destroyed by an on-board explosion rather than by enemy weapons.
Sidharth Kaushal, a sea power research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), confirmed the latest pictures do show the Moskva gutted by fire.
“I have examined the images and they are of the Moskva,” he told The Independent.
Picture shows Russia’s Moskva warship burning at sea before sinking
This is the first photograph to have emerged of the guided-missile cruiser on fire
Ukraine could be candidate for EU membership in weeks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky formally submitted a completed European Union membership questionnaire to an envoy today and said he believed this step would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to the Ukrainian president during a visit to Kyiv on 8 April, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the EU following Russia’s invasion of the country.
In a meeting with the EU envoy to Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said: “We strongly believe that this procedure [granting of candidate status] will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price they paid on the path to independence and democracy.”
The deputy head of Mr Zelensky‘s office said earlier today that he expected Ukraine would be granted candidate status in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council, which comprises leaders of EU member states.
Mr Zelensky can be seen handing over the formal application at the end of this video shared on his official Facebook account:
Russia confirms it fired on Lviv
Russia’s defence ministry said it hit a target in Lviv this morning, after Ukraine reported that seven people were killed in missile strikes.
The target of the strike was a Ukrainian army logisitics centre, the Russian ministry said. A Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kyiv region was also hit, the ministry claimed.
Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, said seven people had been killed and 12 injured in a number of missile strikes overnight.
A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting further east was among the buildings badly damaged in the attack, the mayor said.
Maksym Kozystkiy, the regional governor, said three missiles hit military facilities and another a tyre shop. A child was among those injured in the strikes, he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies