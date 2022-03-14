A pregnant woman injured in the Russian bombing of a Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital has died along with her baby.

Images had shown her being rushed to hospital on a stretcher following the air strike on the hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, which killed at least three others and has been condemned as a war crime.

The widely-circulated pictures showed the woman stroking her bloodied lower abdomen as rescuers carried her through the rubble in the besieged port city.

A surgeon said on Saturday both the baby and mother had died.