Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667193148

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky accuses Putin of creating ‘artificial famine’ after Russia halts grain deal

UN is pressing ahead to revive the grain deal it brokered earlier this year

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 31 October 2022 05:12
Comments
Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of creating "conditions of artificial famine" after Russia suspended an UN-brokered grain export deal with Kyiv.

“How can Russia be among the G-20 if it is deliberately working for starvation on several continents," Mr Zelensky said during an address on Ukrainian television, according to NBC News.

He said that Russia was “doing everything to ensure that millions of Africans, millions of residents of the Middle East and South Asia find themselves in conditions of artificial famine or at least a severe price crisis.”

Russia said on Saturday suspended participation in July's Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed major exporter Ukraine to ship agricultural produce, after it accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said a total of 218 vessels were "effectively blocked" as a result of Moscow's move.

Moscow has accused personnel from Britain’s Royal Navy of helping Ukraine to plan the alleged attack on its fleet at Sevastopol, and of involvement in the explosions which blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.

Recommended

1667191808

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar31 October 2022 04:50

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in