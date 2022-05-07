✕ Close Putin's Wagner mercenaries throw grenades into houses in Ukraine

Moscow has claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and several European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Russia’s defence ministry also said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.

It comes afrer Amnesty International said on Friday there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes, including extrajudicial executions of civilians, when they occupied an area outside Ukraine's capital in February and March.

Civilians also suffered abuses such as "reckless shootings and torture" at the hands of Russian forces during their failed onslaught on Kyiv in the early stages of the invasion launched by the Kremlin on 24 February, the rights group claimed in a report.

Amnesty’s senior crisis response adviser Donatella Rovera told a news conference in Kyiv “these are not isolated incidents”.