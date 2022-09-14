Ukraine war - live: Accounts of torture emerge as Russia retreats from key region
About 8,000 sq km liberated this month in northeastern region of Kharkiv, claims Zelensky
As Ukraine sets it sight on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.
A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.
He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”.
"They made me hold two wires," he said. "There was an electric generator. The faster it went, the higher the voltage. They said, ‘if you let it go, you are finished’. Then they started asking questions. They said I was lying, and they started spinning it even more and the voltage increased."
So far, about 8,000 sq km have been liberated this month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, said president Volodymyr Zelensky in his address yesterday.
