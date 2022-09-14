✕ Close Ukrainian troops enter Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast after recapturing town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As Ukraine sets it sight on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.

A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.

He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”.

"They made me hold two wires," he said. "There was an electric generator. The faster it went, the higher the voltage. They said, ‘if you let it go, you are finished’. Then they started asking questions. They said I was lying, and they started spinning it even more and the voltage increased."

So far, about 8,000 sq km have been liberated this month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, said president Volodymyr Zelensky in his address yesterday.