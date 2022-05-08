✕ Close Putin's Wagner mercenaries throw grenades into houses in Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address on Saturday said more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel mill in the besieged port city of Mariupol after a week-long effort.

"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed via Telegram messaging app.

The Soviet-era steel mill has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the four-month-long war.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered the plant to be sealed off after declaring victory in Mariupol on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Moscow has claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and several European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Russia’s defence ministry also said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.