Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 300 rescued in final Mariupol evacuations
Hundreds of people were rescued from the plant after a week-long effort
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address on Saturday said more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel mill in the besieged port city of Mariupol after a week-long effort.
"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed via Telegram messaging app.
The Soviet-era steel mill has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the four-month-long war.
Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered the plant to be sealed off after declaring victory in Mariupol on 21 April.
Meanwhile, Moscow has claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and several European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
Russia’s defence ministry also said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.
Russian troops accused of bombing school
Ukraine on Saturday accused Russia of shelling a school in the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Region, which was sheltering nearly 90 people.
Some 30 people have been pulled out of the rubble.
Luhansk Oblast governor Serhiy Haidai said the bomb was dropped on a building where “almost the whole village was hiding” from Russian shelling.
UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support
The British government has pledged to provide an extra £1.3bn in military support to Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation of assistance for Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The situation in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering with every day bringing new, tragic stories of [Vladimir] Putin’s brutality.”
He added: “We are unwavering in our support for the people of Ukraine – and this extra £1.3bn will ensure we continue to provide the necessary military and operational support they need to defend themselves against Putin.”
The new funding comes on top of the UK’s existing £1.5bn support to the war-torn country, which included around £400m in humanitarian aid and unlocking over £700m in additional World Bank lending through loan guarantees.
Aisha Rimi has more.
UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine
Boris Johnson said the UK would help Ukraine ‘continue to push back the Russian invasian and survive as a free and democratic country’
Zelensky ‘speechless’ after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet
President Zelenskiy said he was speechless after Russian shelling destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.
The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka in eastern Ukraine hit the roof of the museum, setting the building ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian. The most valuable items had earlier been moved for safety, said Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.
“Every day of this war the Russian army does something that leaves me speechless. But then the next day it does something else that makes you feel the same way again,” Zelenskiy said in a late night video address.
“Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against,” he said.
Skovoroda, of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honour - Skovorodynivka.
“This year marks the 300th anniversary of the great philosopher’s birth,” Sinegubov said in a post on social media. “The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values.”
More than 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant, says Zelensky
President Zelensky said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which has been pounded by Russian forces for several weeks.
Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics as well as working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements.
Russia says operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant is over
Russia‘s defence ministry announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In an online posting, the ministry said a total of 51 people had been rescued since the three-day operation started on Thursday, including one person on Saturday. The 51 comprised 18 men, 22 women and 11 children, it added.
Ukraine’s cabinet approves draft agreement to get $1.5 billion from World Bank
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the sum would be spent on public servants, government agencies, and other budget expenses, The Kyiv Independent reported.
In pictures: Aftermath of bombing in the Donetsk region
These images show the aftermath and extent of shelling in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Friday.
Satellite photos show damage to Azovstal steel plant during the war
New satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press show vast devastation at a sprawling seaside steel mill that is the last corner of Ukrainian resistance in the city.
Buildings at the Azovstal plant, including one under which hundreds of fighters and civilians are likely hiding, had large gaping holes in the roof, according to the images shot by Planet Labs PBC on Friday.
WHO gathers evidence for possible war crimes investigation against Russia
The World Health Organization is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation into attacks it says it has documented by Russia on healthcare facilities in Ukraine.
WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan, on an unannounced visit together with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference it was the explicit responsibility of warring parties to avoid attacking health facilities, yet the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on hospitals and clinics in the country.
“Intentional attacks on healthcare facilities are a breach of international humanitarian law and as such – based on investigation and attribution of the attack – represent war crimes in any situation,” Mr Ryan said.
“We continue to document and bear witness to these attacks ... and we trust that the U.N. system and the International Criminal Court and others will take the necessary investigations in order to assess the criminal intent behind these attacks.”
Russia has denied previous accusations by Ukraine and Western nations of possible war crimes and has also denied targeting civilians in the war.
Mr Ryan said the 200 cases did not represent the totality of attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities, only those the WHO had verified. Kyiv has said there have been around 400 such attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russian troops had destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions in Ukraine.
ICYMI: Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Russia has held a dress rehearsal for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9 when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies