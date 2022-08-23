Ukraine war - live: UN chief urges end of ‘nuclear sabre-rattling’
US and Kyiv warn of increased Russian shelling as war nears six-month mark
Countries must stop “nuclear sabre-rattling”, with the situation at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant still “critical”, the UN secretary general has warned.
Speaking on Monday, Antonio Guterres said the world faced a "maximum moment of danger", adding that "humanity’s future is in our hands today”.
His comments came as recent shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility raised fears of a potential catastrophe there.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has previously said conditions at the site are “very alarming”. He has urged Russia and Ukraine to allow IAEA experts to visit Zaporizhzhia.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, Kyiv has banned public Independence Day celebrations this week over fears of Russian shelling, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warning that the Kremlin could try "something particularly ugly" around the national holiday.
The US has also suggested that Moscow could ramp up its attacks on civilian buildings in Ukraine in the coming days. As the war nears the six-month mark, Washington urged its citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital if it was safe to do so.
Russia tries to repair river link to Kherson
Russia is building a floating bridge over the Dnipro after Ukraine destroyed the river crossing, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
In its latest update, the MoD said Moscow had moved barges into position beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge. The crossing connects the Russian-held city of Kherson to the east.
If successful, the move “will almost certainly increase the capacity of the crossing point compared to the ferry”, it added.
Polish president in Kyiv to discuss more support for Ukraine
Polish president Andrzej Duda is in Kyiv to discuss military and economic support for Ukraine.
He has already met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky three times in Ukraine this year.
“The visit will include a meeting with president Zelensky and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense,” Mr Duda’s office said of the latest trip.
“The presidents will discuss the political support Poland could offer to convince other countries to keep helping Ukraine,” it added.
Poland has been one of Kyiv’s closest allies since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”.
Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.
Speaking from an undisclosed location, he told CNN: “We were dragged into this serious conflict where we’re just destroying towns and not actually liberating anyone. All of that’s a lie. We’re simply destroying peaceful lives.”
Russia ‘planning attacks’ on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, US says
The US has said the Kremlin is planning to carry out attacks against civilian buildings in Ukraine in the coming days.
The alleged threat comes ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday.
The US embassy in Kyiv has warned its citizens to leave the capital if they can.
"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," it said on its website.
Nuclear risk at ‘highest point in decades’, warns UN boss
The threat of a nuclear catastropher is at its “highest point in decades”, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said.
With the globe at a “maximum moment of danger”, countries should refrain from “nuclear sabre-rattling”, he added.
His warning comes as fears remain over shelling close to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is now in Russian-held territory.
Both sides have blamed the other for threatening the safety of the site.
Alexander Lifirenko, a resident in nearby Enerhodar, expressed his community’s fears.
"Of course, we are worried...It’s like sitting on a powder keg," he told Reuters.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Ukraine war.
