✕ Close Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Countries must stop “nuclear sabre-rattling”, with the situation at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant still “critical”, the UN secretary general has warned.

Speaking on Monday, Antonio Guterres said the world faced a "maximum moment of danger", adding that "humanity’s future is in our hands today”.

His comments came as recent shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility raised fears of a potential catastrophe there.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has previously said conditions at the site are “very alarming”. He has urged Russia and Ukraine to allow IAEA experts to visit Zaporizhzhia.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Kyiv has banned public Independence Day celebrations this week over fears of Russian shelling, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warning that the Kremlin could try "something particularly ugly" around the national holiday.

The US has also suggested that Moscow could ramp up its attacks on civilian buildings in Ukraine in the coming days. As the war nears the six-month mark, Washington urged its citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital if it was safe to do so.