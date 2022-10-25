Jump to content

updated

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nuclear inspectors called in to probe ‘dirty bomb’ claim

Moscow brings allegation to UN as Kyiv’s allies warn of escalation

Liam James
Tuesday 25 October 2022 08:21
Comments
Russian pilot ejects from burning fighter jet after it 'clipped power line' and crashed

UN inspectors will visit nuclear sites in Ukraine after Russia claimed that Kyiv was planning a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Kyiv had requested an inspection of two sites, both of which have already been visited by the watchdog, one as recently as one month ago.

Russia’s state news agency RIA had earlier identified what it said were the two sites involved in the operation: the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv. The IAEA did not name the facilities it would inspect.

Russia doubled down on its claim that Ukraine was preparing to hit itself with a “dirty bomb” – an explosive laced with radioactive material – and blame Moscow. The Kremlin said it would bring the issue to the UN Security Council today.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Moscow’s allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation.



Moscow to bring ‘dirty bomb’ claim to UNSC

Russia plans to raise its “dirty bomb” claim at the UN Security Council (UNSC) today after being rebuffed by Ukrainian allies.

The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sent a letter to the United Nations late last night on its allegation that Ukraine would use an radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.

“We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” Mr Nebenzia wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UNSC in the letter, seen by Reuters.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s claim suggested Moscow was planning to launch such an attack and blame Kyiv.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Moscow’s allegations as “transparently false”.

“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” they said in a joint statement.

Later, the United States issued a warning to Moscow. “We’ve been very clear with the Russians ... about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a dirty bomb or a nuclear bomb.”

Liam James25 October 2022 08:21


Nuclear inspectors to probe ‘dirty bomb’ claims

The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv’s request, after Russia claimed Ukraine could deploy a “dirty bomb” in a false flag attack.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine,” the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

“The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days” to look for any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material, it added.

Russian state media said the two sites involved in the operation were the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv.

The IAEA did not name the facilities it would inspect.

Liam James25 October 2022 07:49

