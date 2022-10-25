✕ Close Russian pilot ejects from burning fighter jet after it 'clipped power line' and crashed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

UN inspectors will visit nuclear sites in Ukraine after Russia claimed that Kyiv was planning a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Kyiv had requested an inspection of two sites, both of which have already been visited by the watchdog, one as recently as one month ago.

Russia’s state news agency RIA had earlier identified what it said were the two sites involved in the operation: the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv. The IAEA did not name the facilities it would inspect.

Russia doubled down on its claim that Ukraine was preparing to hit itself with a “dirty bomb” – an explosive laced with radioactive material – and blame Moscow. The Kremlin said it would bring the issue to the UN Security Council today.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Moscow’s allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation.