Ukraine news – live: EU agrees on partial Russian oil ban as Belarus plans war drills
Exercises will be held in Gomel region near border with Ukraine
President Zelensky meets US officials
Belarus is making preparations to conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July, reports say.
According to state news agency BelTA, the exercises will be held in the Gomel region which borders Ukraine in the south and Russia to the east.
From 22 June to 1 July, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted.
“Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service,” Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region, was cited as saying.
Meanwhile, EU leaders have agreed on to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, its president has announced
“This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.
It was also agreed that the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the Swift system be cut off, while a further three Russian state-owned broadcasters will be outlawed.
Europe will have to give up Russian oil - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday pushed for the termination of Russian oil’s flow into Europe as he said the country should pay a higher price for its aggression.
“I am grateful to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, for supporting the interests of Ukraine, the interests of the whole of Europe and for trying to find the necessary compromises as soon as possible so that the European Union’s sixth sanctions package can be adopted. Russia must feel a much higher price for its aggression,” Mr Zelensky said.
The key point is, of course, the oil, he added.
“I believe that Europe will have to give up Russian oil and oil products in any case. Because this is about the independence of Europeans themselves from Russian energy weapons,” the Ukrainian president said.
He added that “the sooner this happens, the more complete the abandonment of Russian oil will be, the greater the benefit will be for Europe itself in the end.”
Germany to extend length of some visas
Germany has announced that it will remove some of the red tape involved in visa processing.
This will make it easier for critics of the Russian government to relocate to the country.
Those able to qualify for a longer stay include human rights activists, employees of NGOs and civil society groups, and journalists who have taken a stand against the war, Reuters reports.
The change was announced by an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday.
It will guarantee a longer stay than the current 90 days permitted under the Schengen tourist visa.
Watch: Russian foreign minister denies claim Putin has any type of illness
Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander
Two more Russian colonels have been killed in Ukraine - including the country’s “best paratroop commander” delivering another blow to Vladimir Putin’s war.
Lt Col Alexander Dosyagayev, 34, was a commander of an airborne assault battalion of the 104th paratrooper regiment.
Troops from his 104th air assault regiment were reportedly in Bucha, which was the scene of alleged rape and torture atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier in the war.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander
At least 40 Russian colonels have reportedly been killed in Ukraine with the official number expected ot be greater
Military training will take place with those liable for military service from 28 June 16 July for territorial defence formations, Krivonosov said.
Watch: Zelensky visits Kharkiv front line in rare trip outside Kyiv
Zelensky says Russia hopes for famine crisis
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russian blockade of Ukrainian sea ports prevents Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain.
In his nightly address Tuesday, Zelensky said the result is the threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain and could create a new migration crisis.
He charges that “this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks.”
Zelensky accuses Moscow of “deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn’t earn billions of dollars from its exports.”
He calls Russia‘s claims that sanctions don’t allow it to export more of its food “cynical” and a lie.
French journalist hit by shell shrapnel dies in Ukraine
A 32-year-old French journalist has died after being hit by shell shrapnel as he documented an evacuation operation in eastern Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron has said.
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who worked for the news channel BFMTV, was killed on Monday on a road near the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.
The French president said his thoughts were with the victim’s family and friends.
“Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot,” Mr Macron said.
Rory Sullivan has more:
French journalist hit by shell shrapnel dies in Ukraine
France calls death ‘deeply shocking’ and demands ‘transparent inquiry’ into killing
Protesters gathered outside EU buildings before a summit in Brussels today, holding signs like “No to Russian oil and gas.”
