Belarus is making preparations to conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July, reports say.

According to state news agency BelTA, the exercises will be held in the Gomel region which borders Ukraine in the south and Russia to the east.

From 22 June to 1 July, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted.

“Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service,” Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region, was cited as saying.

Meanwhile, EU leaders have agreed on to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, its president has announced

“This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

It was also agreed that the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the Swift system be cut off, while a further three Russian state-owned broadcasters will be outlawed.