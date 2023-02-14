British national killed in Ukraine, government says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British national has died in Ukraine, the government said.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

It comes after the Government announced that a national one-minute silence will be held to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine next week.

Rishi Sunak is expected to lead the tribute to the “bravery and resilience” of the Ukrainian people which will be held at 11am on Friday February 24.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.

“I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.”

In January, a pair of British aid workers were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine. Andrew Bagshaw, 47, and Christopher Parry, 28, went missing near the town of Soledar in Donetsk.

British father-of-two Simon Lingard died on 7 November after travelling to fight in Ukraine. A crowdfunding page was set up to bring back the body 38-year-old from Blackburn to his family.

Jordan Gatley, 24, died in June after leaving the British Army in March. Scott Sibley, 36, died in late April, and was also a former member of the Armed Forces.

Five Britons, including Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, were released from Russian detention in Ukraine after a successful prisoner swap in September.

The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

More follows on this breaking news story....