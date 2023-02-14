No sign that Putin is preparing for peace in Ukraine, Nato secretary general says

There is no sign that Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace in Ukraine, Nato’s secretary-general has said.

“What we see is the opposite. He is preparing for more war, new offensives, and new attacks,” Jens Stoltenberg told a media conference

It comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Ahead of a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg urged Western allies to step up their military support.

Ukraine has renewed its calls for fighter jets as the war approaches a “critical” stage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.